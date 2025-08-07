Whittier Trust Promotes Jesse Ostroff and Patrick Coyle to Vice President

Whittier Trust Strengthens a Culture of Excellence Through Internal Advancement

PASADENA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2025 / Whittier Trust is pleased to announce the promotions of Jesse Ostroff and Patrick Coyle to the role of Vice President. These promotions underscore Whittier Trust's commitment to hiring best-in-class client advisors and portfolio managers, fostering professional development, and advancing talent from within as the firm continues to grow.

Jesse Ostroff, Vice President and Client Advisor, Philanthropic Services

Jesse Ostroff has been a significant advisor to families' philanthropic endeavors. He advises high-net-worth individuals, families, and entities on their charitable giving strategies. Jesse provides comprehensive support for clients who are actively engaged in philanthropy or seeking to establish a philanthropic practice. His work includes strategic guidance on foundation governance, grantmaking, and charitable planning aligned with clients' values and long-term legacy goals. Jesse is known for his thoughtful approach to navigating complex philanthropic issues and for helping clients translate intention into meaningful impact.

Jesse holds a Master's degree in Public Policy from UCLA and an undergraduate degree from the University of Michigan. He was recently appointed to the Executive Committee of the Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation. Jesse is fluent in Spanish and conversational in Brazilian Portuguese, which enhances his ability to serve a diverse client base.

Patrick Coyle, Vice President and Portfolio Manager

Patrick Coyle leads Whittier Trust's International Equity strategy and provides investment oversight for both taxable and tax-exempt portfolios. Patrick brings analytical depth to investment selection and portfolio construction, supporting external manager due diligence and contributing to the active management of the firm's international equity strategy.

Patrick received his MBA from UCLA and holds an undergraduate degree in economics and mathematics from Washington College in Maryland. He is a CFA charterholder and an active member of the CFA Society of Los Angeles.

"Jesse and Patrick exemplify the caliber of thought leadership, integrity, and client service that defines Whittier Trust," said David Dahl, CEO of Whittier Trust. "Their promotions are a testament to the firm's continued growth and our belief in cultivating talent from within. We're proud to support the advancement of professionals who not only contribute to our clients' success but also embody our long-term vision."

The elevation of Jesse Ostroff and Patrick Coyle comes amid a period of steady expansion for Whittier Trust, including a new office in San Diego, launched this year, and a celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Seattle office. The oldest multi-family office headquartered on the West Coast continues to deepen its bench of top-tier experts across disciplines and invest in services that meet the evolving needs of ultra-high-net-worth clients and their families.

###

About Whittier Trust

Collectively, Whittier Trust Company and The Whittier Trust Company of Nevada, Inc. (referred to herein individually and collectively as "Whittier Trust") are state-chartered trust companies wholly owned by Whittier Holdings, Inc. ("WHI"), a closely held holding company. As the oldest multi-family office headquartered on the West Coast, Whittier Trust isn't just a financial institution; it's a trusted partner with a long, rich history of successfully navigating the financial markets to preserve, protect, and enhance its clients' wealth and well-being across generations. Whittier Trust operates with the singular focus of providing holistic, top-tier client service and highly personalized investment solutions to ultra-high-net-worth individuals and their families, designed to advance and secure their long-term financial legacies and goals. The firm has offices in Pasadena, Menlo Park, Newport Beach, San Diego, San Francisco, West Los Angeles, Reno, Seattle, and Portland. To learn more, visit http://www.whittiertrust.com .

Contact: Brandi J. Fields

Whittier Trust

Email: BFields@whittiertrust.com

SOURCE: Whittier Trust

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/whittier-trust-promotes-jesse-ostroff-and-patrick-coyle-to-vice-pres-1057785