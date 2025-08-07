France has published updated bidding terms for commercial and industrial (C&I) solar tenders, with 192 MW of capacity available in the first round from Sept. 22 to Oct. 2, 2025 - a sharp drop from previous development levels. From pv magazine France France's Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) has released the specifications for a new tender for photovoltaic systems on buildings or roofs ranging from 100 kW to 500 kW. The "simplified tender," known as AOS or PPE2 Petit PV Bâtiment, replaces the ongoing S21 tender scheme. Developers can submit bids for the first round between Sept. 22 and Oct. ...

