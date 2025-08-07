Submarine Cable Systems Market worth $33.75 billion in 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global submarine cable systems market is anticipated to grow from USD 19.95 billion in 2025 to USD 33.75 billion in 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. Most global internet traffic depends on submarine cables, and almost everyone relies on the internet for day-to-day activities. The world is connected through the Internet; thus, global traffic is increasing every other day. About half of the global internet traffic comes from Asia Pacific, which, in turn, is driving the demand for submarine communication cables. Additionally, the increasing global demand for renewable energy, particularly offshore wind farms, is a key driver of the submarine cable system market, necessitating extensive power cable networks for efficient energy transmission.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=184625

Browse in-depth TOC on "Submarine Cable Systems Market"

211 - Tables

82 - Figures

290 - Pages

Submarine Cable Systems Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 19.95 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 33.75 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 11.1% Market Size Available for 2021-2030 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Cable Type, Component, Service Offering, Type, Voltage, Insulation, End-use Application, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Data privacy compliance challenges Key Market Opportunities Implementation of HVDC power transmission technology Key Market Drivers Rising need for electrical power supply in islands

Single Core Segment to Hold Largest Market Share in 2025

Single core submarine power cables constitute multiconductor systems consisting of conductors, insulations, and lead or aluminum sheaths with a single propagation mode to prevent moisture ingress in them. Single core features a higher bandwidth than multicore cables and, hence, a high data transmission rate. These cables are suitable for covering longer lengths as they experience lower reverse currents than multicore cables. The high value of the segment is also attributed to the high cost of installation, connectors, and systems.

High-Voltage Segment to Exhibit Highest CAGR Between 2025 and 2030

Submarine power cables with a voltage above 33 kV are considered high-voltage cables. These cables enable the integration of renewable energy into the existing grid and the extension of the system to single points, such as offshore wind farms or oil & gas plants. High-voltage submarine power cables comprise conductors and insulation layers. These are usually 3-core armored cables with copper or aluminum conductors. XLPE is the most widely used insulation for high-voltage submarine power cables owing to its higher current rating than polyvinyl chloride (PVC). These cables enable efficient power transmission owing to their low transmission losses. The increasing requirement for interconnecting lands and the growing demand for power generation from offshore plants using renewable sources have led to the growth of the global high-voltage submarine power cable market.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=184625

Europe to Capture Largest Market Share in 2025

Europe is anticipated to dominate a significant portion of the submarine power cables market in 2025. With the European Union (EU) targeting a minimum renewable energy in the overall energy mix by 2030, the region is transitioning from fossil fuels to renewable sources, such as hydropower, solar energy, wind power, and biofuels, driving substantial demand for submarine cable systems industry. Furthermore, Europe hosts numerous offshore oil & gas projects, notably in the UK, Norway, the Netherlands, Italy, and Denmark. These projects, including Ekofisk (Norway), Montrose (UK), Forties (UK), Eldfisk (Norway), Dan (Denmark), Brent (Norway), Frigg (UK), Beryl (UK), Sleipner (Norway), and Statford (Norway), are actively engaged in exploration and production activities, attracting fresh investments in the offshore oil & gas sector and subsequently fueling demand for submarine power cables in the region. Germany and the UK are poised for rapid growth during the forecast period.

Major companies operating in the submarine cable systems companies are Alcatel Submarine Networks (France), Prysmian S.p.A (Italy), SubCom, LLC (US), NEC Corporation (Japan), and Nexans (France).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=184625

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

See More Latest Semiconductor Reports:

Data Center Interconnect Market by Type [Products (Packet Switching Network, Optical DCI), Software, Services (Professional, Managed)], Application (Real-time Disaster Recovery & Business Continuity, Workload & Data Mobility) - Global Forecast to 2030

Machine Control System Market by Type (Total Stations, Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS), Laser Scanners, Sensors), By End-use Equipment (Excavators, Dozers, Graders, Scrapers, Loaders, Paving Systems) - Global Forecast to 2030

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/submarine-cable-system-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/submarine-cable-system.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/submarine-cable-systems-market-worth-33-75-billion-in-2030---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302524126.html