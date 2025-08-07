Anzeige
Donnerstag, 07.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
WKN: A3DBDW | ISIN: GB00BMD0WG01 | Ticker-Symbol: T61
Stuttgart
07.08.25 | 08:56
0,001 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
07.08.2025 16:06 Uhr
93 Leser
Nyce International Plc - PDMR notification

Nyce International Plc - PDMR notification

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 07

PDMR notification

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Farzad Peyman

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Director

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, UK emission allowance market participant, auction platform or auctioneer

a)

Name

NYCE International Plc

b)

LEI

984500A15FX570FFD891

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares

ISIN: GB00BMD0WG01

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.0025

600,000

d)

Aggregated information

  • - Aggregated volume
  • - Price

Aggregated volume

Price

600,000

£1,500

e)

Date of the transaction

05/08/2025

f)

Place of the transaction

AQSE Growth Market


© 2025 PR Newswire
