07.08.2025 16:18 Uhr
Binance Users Can Now Effortlessly Convert Crypto and Withdraw Funds to their Mastercard

New capabilities enable Binance users in Europe to convert crypto to fiat and transfer or withdraw funds to an eligible Mastercard in near real-time, simplifying everyday spending.

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and users, today announced that European users can now convert their crypto into fiat currency and transfer or withdraw the funds directly to an eligible Mastercard with near-real time availability.

Binance users can now effortlessly convert crypto and withdraw funds to their Mastercard

The new "Buy & Sell" service, available on both the Binance website and app, is powered by Mastercard Move, Mastercard's portfolio of money movement solutions. The feature lets users choose to either sell their crypto and transfer the fiat balances to their card or withdraw their existing fiat balance to Card. It streamlines off-ramping by offering a fast, simple and secure way to access funds, adding another convenient withdrawal option in addition to bank transfers and other supported methods.

Sell to Card vs Withdraw to Card on Binance

Aspect

Sell to Card Feature

Withdraw to Card Feature

Primary
Function

Convert cryptocurrency to desired fiat,
directly sending fiat to a linked and eligible
card with near-real time funds availability*

Withdraw existing Euro
balance directly to card with
near-real time funds
availability*

Use Case

For users holding crypto who want to
immediately cash out

For users who already have a
Euro balance on Binance and
want to withdraw it

Currency
Supported

Currently available for Euro-based payouts,
with support for more fiat currencies coming
soon

Euro-based payouts only

"At Binance, we are proud of our focus on users which has garnered the trust of nearly 300 million users and continue to further the experience for them," said Binance Vice President of Fiat, Thomas Gregory. "The new Sell to Card and Withdraw to Card features streamline and enhance the user experience, making payouts of crypto proceeds simpler and faster than ever for our users."

"Our goal is to continue expanding our services with global leaders and innovators in digital payments, like Mastercard, to widen access and possibilities for our broad global user base. We are looking forward to supporting additional products and features and we remain committed to the highest standards of regulatory compliance along with our world-class security and user protection efforts."

"Mastercard is committed to unlocking the true potential of crypto assets for everyday use. Through our global partnership with Binance, we are thrilled to bring an enhanced payout experience to Binance users across Europe, enabled through Mastercard Move," said Scott Abrahams, executive vice president, Global Partnerships, Mastercard.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2745334/Sell_Crypto_to_Card.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1773650/Binance_Logo_Yellow_4x_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/binance-users-can-now-effortlessly-convert-crypto-and-withdraw-funds-to-their-mastercard-302524426.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
