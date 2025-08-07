MGroup: Global Trillion Dollar Bitcoin Community Welcomes History-Making Bitcoin Token, Lunarbits, a Project Born in a Space Mission to the Moon

The Initial listing of the bitcoin-powered token, Lunarbits, will be on MEXC and other leading exchanges like Bitmart

SINGAPORE, SG / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2025 / LunarBits, a pioneering bitcoin-built cryptocurrency and creator community-driven project, is the first-ever bitcoin project based on digital archives in a time capsule sent to the moon. It is powered by both bitcoin and a creator community from Stan Lee Franchise, to hundreds of Grammy-winning artist that reaches over 2.3 billion fans worldwide.

The Global Trillion Dollar Bitcoin Community and creator communities have teamed up in the launching of the first bitcoin token inscribed, based on the celebration of a historic event and meausrable QR coded digital artifacts in a time capsule on the moon, along with the bitcoin whitepaper and 222 creator projects that include music, film, and art archived within the time capsule. The time capsule is a private payload called Lunaprise, and was a payload curated by Space Blue bolted to a private lunar lander, launched atop the SpaceX Falcon 9 ( IM-1 mission Galactic Legacy Labs Lunaprise payload, and landed on the South Pole of the moon on 2.22.2024. Neither SpaceX nor NASA played any role in the contents of the payload.

The Initial listing of the bitcoin-powered token, Lunarbits, is on MEXC and other leading exchanges like Bitmart. MEXC is a top 3-ranked cryptocurrency exchange serving over 34 million users

Lunarbits is a community-run project celebrating its role in space history and seeks to bring real value to meme coin-type projects and the bitcoin runes innovation, which tend to lack real-world asset value in past project launches..

The Lunarbits Tokenomics.

222.222 Million Bitcoin Runes Tokens

90% Locked up for over 10 years

10% Year One Maximum Float

Estimated float at the initial public launch: Less than 2.25%

Learn more at www.github.com/lunarbits222

The top creators involved and the Top 10 most valuable projects being released as real-world asset inscribed with the Lunarbits bitcoin inscription system in 2025-2026. The total estimated market cap of the top 10 properties is over 7 billion dollars.

Lunar Records - First Grammy Winning and Iconic Music Archive on Moon: 777 top songs of all time by Lunar Records, including multi Grammy-winning producer Timbaland who put beats he did with Justin Timberlake on the moon, multi-platinum producer Andrew Lane, who developed many notable artists such as Miley Cyrus, Becky G, and Sabrina Carpenter and put their unreleased songs on the moon. Lunarbits is the official exclusive payment system and partner for this estimated $1.0+ billion catalog licensed into a joint venture with Lunarbits.

Celebrating the 1969 moment when mankind stepped on the moon, and two weeks later, the most iconic music festival in history was held: Woodstock. The curation includes legendary music recordings and photos from iconic music Performing artists: Jimi Hendrix, The Who, Pink Floyd, Janis Joplin, Jefferson Airplane, Mick Jagger, Bob Dylan, The Jackson 5, Black Sabbath, Alice Cooper, and The Grateful Dead.

nCH Entertainment - #1K-Pop Stars from South Korea and around the world. with a top-ranked idol-style TV show, concert tours, and the highest percentage of crypto users in the world. Lunarbits is the tour partner and payment processor for collectibles.

Summer of Love Vol 1 and 2 Soundtrack- The Woodstock Era - Two-album compilation of 30 top songs from the Woodstock era that charted in the top 100 during the same year as the Apollo 11 first moon landing by humans in July 1969.

The 9th Raider Movie SoundTrack - A Double Album Soundtrack tokenized on the Bitcoin chain for "The 9th Raider: franchise is the first produced movie, financed with cryptocurrency exclusively. Lunarbits is the official payment processor for events, tickeing, shows, and its $1.5 billion inventory of digital assets.

Stan Lee - Legion - Soundtrack - Music soundtrack by Lunar Record for the Stan Lee "Legion" video game and franchise with AdventFX Studios. Lunarbits will support a payment system ecosystem and rewards program for gamers.

Metaverse/ Multiverse Partnerships

Soundromeda - Soundromeda, as an official licensed partner of the Lunaprise Museum, creates a renaissance for music through gaming by offering artists new ways to express and monetize, and fans a new way to play music. Lunarbits is an official payment and rewards ecosystem partner.

Music and music artists placed in the Lunaprise moon museum is exhibited and experienced at https://www.soundromeda.com/

Future Multiverse -.The official multiverse home of the Lunaprise Moon Museum, where visitors can explore space, launch facilities, the moon, and the art, music, and culture preserved in the actual time capsule on the moon. Lunarbits is an official payment and rewards ecosystem partner. Futureverse aims to unite the real and digital worlds, allowing the Lunarbits 2.3 billion connected global community of its artists and creators to explore virtual spaces, own digital items, and interact with others in interconnected environments. https://futuremultiverse.com/

The global metaverse market size was estimated at USD 105.40 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 936.57 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 46.4% from 2025 to 2030. Lunarbits will be an official payment processor for transactions in the metaverse ventures both which feature art and music in exclusive galleries based on the Lunaprise Moon Museum.

About MEXC

MEXC serves over 34 million users across 170+ countries. MEXC exchange is one of the top 10 cryptocurrency exchanges globally and one of the top 5 centralized exchanges for perpetual trading volume and open interest. www.mexe.com

BitMart supports more than 1,700 crypto projects covering more than 200 countries and regions and serving over 10 million users www.bitmart.com

About Space Blue and Lunaprise Museum

Space Blue is a thriving global art, media, production house, and global tech-art consortium where music, film, digital art, fashion, art enthusiasts, technology aficionado,s and passionate lovers of all things related to Space come together in one community and along with its founder, Dallas Santana, is curator of the Lunaprise Moon Museum. https://spaceblue.club/ The collaborations already built inside of the space program allow brands like Stan Lee/Legion to interact with music, also part of the historic space mission, and give new emerging characters and artists projects like Tardigees, Gr8tful Gurl, and characters like Marshmello, the first pet pom' on the moon, to find their way into these partnerships

About LunarBits

LunarBits is a bitcoin-powered cryptocurrency project that combines Bitcoin-Runes technology, the creator economy, and community driving the project as a popular securities-exempt memecoin, space exploration, a circular economy,y and community. By leveraging the power of a bitcoin tokenized cryptocurrency and a creator community that reaches over 2.3 billion, LunarBits aims to create a new frontier in bitcoin-powered space exploration and redefine the intersection of cryptocurrency, space, and the content creator community.

