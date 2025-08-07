Icertis, the global leader in AI-powered contract intelligence, today announced that its CEO and Co-founder, Samir Bodas, will become Executive Chairman after more than 15 years of visionary leadership. Chief Operating Officer, Anand Subbaraman, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer.

Samir co-founded Icertis in 2009 with Monish Darda, growing the business to become the undisputed category leader approaching $350 million in annual recurring revenue. In that time, Samir illuminated the strategic role that contracts play in enterprise-wide digital transformation, drove deep partnerships with hyper-scalers and the largest system integrators, and established contract intelligence as a critical system of record used by more than one third of the Fortune 100.

"In the age of 'AI everything', where technology is transforming both companies and whole industries, Anand's extensive experience in building amazing products, operational depth in delivering to customers at scale, and core values grounded in FORTE make him an ideal fit to take Icertis into the future," said Samir. "Over the last 15 years, we have built category-defining products to help our customers derive exceptional value by transforming their end-to-end contracting the foundation of all commerce. As I focus on my health, the time is right for Anand to step into the CEO role and take Icertis to the next level. I look forward to partnering closely with him as we continue to launch breakthrough innovations."

Anand's 25-year track record of driving strategy and engineering spans global enterprise software companies including Oracle, BrowserStack, and Finastra. During his tenure as COO at Icertis, Anand has expanded his remit across core lines of business while playing a pivotal role in enabling AI innovation and elevating strategic partnerships. Under Anand's direction, Icertis will further its mission of empowering customers to realize the full potential of every business relationship, continue to deliver trusted AI, and enable even more enterprises globally to leverage contracts as strategic drivers of value.

"Enterprise technology sits at a critical inflection point, and Icertis continues to deliver unique and differentiated contact intelligence through our vast data assets, contract-specific AI, agents and co-pilots, and our Contract Intelligence platform to create fast, measurable ROI for customers," said Anand. "I am honored to lead Icertis and our incredible team of Icertians to realize the company's bold vision for the future of commerce powered by contract intelligence."

"As global commerce is reinvented in today's business landscape, trust and agility in relationships has never been more critical. Icertis is transforming how the world's most vital commercial relationships are negotiated and managed and setting the standard for innovation at a pivotal moment," said Penny Pritzker, Lead Independent Icertis Director. "Icertis is uniquely positioned to lead the next wave of enterprise AI by elevating contracts as one of the most powerful business assets in every industry. I am confident in Anand's ability to take the helm and advance the company's mission."

Contracts are the foundation of every business relationship, establishing the rules for how enterprises buy, sell, and partner to drive their global commerce. Icertis Contract Intelligence creates a single source of truth for relationships, delivering analytics, operations, and performance in one platform to surface profit-powering insights, optimize negotiations, and put contract terms to work post-signature to maximize revenue and savings.

About Icertis

Icertis delivers AI-powered insights and agentic automation to transform static contracts into strategic enterprise advantage. The Icertis Contract Intelligence platform revolutionizes how enterprises manage their customer, supplier, and partner relationships, enabling businesses to grow revenue, control costs, mitigate risk, and ensure compliance. Today, more than one third of the Fortune 100 trust Icertis to realize the full potential of millions of business relationships in more than 90 countries around the world.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250807420178/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Michelle Rodriguez

Senior Manager, Corporate Communications

corpcomm@icertis.com