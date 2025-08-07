Autoimmunity Diagnostics Market worth US$8.98 billion by 2031 with 8.3% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Autoimmunity Diagnostics Market, valued at US$5.26 billion in 2024 stood at US$5.57 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 8.3% from 2025 to 2031, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$8.98 billion by the end of the period. The autoimmune disease diagnosis market is consistently growing, fueled by several key factors. These include the rising prevalence of autoimmune disease, growing awareness about early and accurate diagnosis, increasing research activities, and rapid advancements in diagnostic technologies. Globally, the burden of autoimmune diseases continues to rise, with conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, type 1 diabetes, and other autoimmune diseases becoming more widespread. In addition, growing awareness among patients and healthcare providers about the benefits of early and accurate diagnosis is leading to expanded testing volumes. Furthermore, advancements in diagnostic technologies are significantly enhancing the precision, speed, and scalability of diagnostic testing. Moreover, the expansion of clinical research and supportive healthcare policies are contributing to greater availability and accessibility of autoimmune diagnostic products across both developed and emerging markets.

By product, the autoimmunity diagnostics market is divided into two segments: consumables and instruments. The consumables segment accounted for the highest CAGR over the forecast period, which was led by the continuous need for consumables for various diagnostic tests. This growth is driven by the increasing frequency of autoimmune disease testing, the rising adoption of advanced immunoassay kits, and the preference for single-use consumables that ensure accuracy and reduce contamination risks. Additionally, ongoing innovations in reagent formulations and the expanding availability of specialized consumables for different autoimmune conditions further contribute to the robust growth of this segment.

By disease type, the global autoimmunity diagnostics market is divided into systemic autoimmune disease and organ-specific autoimmune disease. The organ-specific autoimmune diseases segment accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the rising prevalence of organ-specific conditions like type 1 diabetes, celiac disease, and inflammatory bowel disease, and other. Additionally, increasing adoption of targeted diagnostic tests, growing awareness about early and accurate diagnosis, and advancements in technologies enabling quicker, more precise detection of organ-specific autoantibodies are driving rapid market growth in this segment.

By geography, the market for autoimmunity diagnostics is segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the largest share of the market in 2024. The large share of this region is primarily attributed to the high growth presence of countries such as the US and Canada. These countries have established healthcare infrastructure and high healthcare spending, thus supporting the adoption of advanced autoimmunity diagnostics products. The region also experiences a high incidence of autoimmune diseases. The availability of key players and R&D investments are also expected to sustain market growth.

The leading players operating in this market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Abbott Laboratories (US), Revvity, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Werfen S.A. (Spain), Grifols S.A. (Spain), and QuidelOrtho Corporation (US).

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland):

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. provides a comprehensive range of instruments and consumables for the autoimmunity diagnostics market. The company focuses on innovation, as reflected in its substantial R&D investments, which support the development of integrated and automated testing platforms. Roche continues to expand its immunoassay test menu, covering a broad spectrum of autoimmune markers. It also benefits from a well-established global distribution network, ensuring widespread access to its diagnostic solutions across diverse healthcare systems. Furthermore, Roche's integrated approach, combining automation, digital diagnostics, and an expanding test portfolio, enables laboratories to streamline workflows and deliver faster, more reliable results.

Abbott Laboratories (US)

Abbott plays a key role in the autoimmunity diagnostics market through its wide range of instruments and consumables, which are supported by strong quality standards and advanced laboratory automation capabilities. The company's diagnostic systems are designed to deliver high throughput, accuracy, and operational efficiency, enabling effective testing for various autoimmune conditions such as lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, and celiac disease. Abbott's global manufacturing and distribution infrastructure ensures reliable product availability across major healthcare markets, enabling the company to effectively serve hospitals and diagnostic laboratories globally.

