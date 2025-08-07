A Parent Media Co. Inc.: Kidoodle.TV Wraps Year of Wishes With Make-a-Wish Metro New York

The campaign adds to Kidoodle.TV's growing legacy of family-focused impact, from supporting wishes to feeding families, and more.

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2025 / Kidoodle.TV, the Safe Streaming service owned by A Parent Media Co. Inc. (APMC) and trusted by millions of families around the world, has completed its "A Wish A Week" commitment in partnership with Make-A-Wish® Metro New York. The initiative, which granted one wish per week for 52 weeks, culminated in a heartwarming on-platform celebration showcasing the creativity and courage of the incredible kids behind the wishes.

To mark the close of the campaign, Kidoodle.TV invited Wish Kids to take the spotlight by curating personalized playlists of their favorite shows on Kidoodle.TV, complete with custom video introductions to share a bit of who they are with fellow viewers. These unique, kid-powered playlists ran for eight weeks, serving as a joyful tribute to bravery, imagination, and individuality.

Throughout the year, Kidoodle.TV brought attention to a variety of magical wish moments on its social media platforms, from fashion shows and superhero adventures to unforgettable family trips and celebrity meetups, shining a light on the power of a wish and the hope it brings to children and families facing critical illness.

"This campaign wasn't just about fulfilling wishes, it was about showing kids that their stories matter. As a family-first company, we believe in putting action behind our values; that means celebrating courage, supporting communities, and using our reach to bring joy into as many homes as possible," said Neil Gruninger, President and CEO of APMC.

"Working with Make-A-Wish Metro New York in such a significant way was a reflection of who we are as a company," said Lindsay Dobson, SVP of Marketing & Social Impact at APMC. "At our core, we believe that media can do more than entertain; it can uplift, connect, and bring meaningful joy to families when they need it most. Supporting these incredible kids and sharing their stories through our platform is one of the most impactful ways we can live out our mission."

Maureen Fitzgerald, Chief Development Officer at Make-A-Wish Metro New York, added, "What an honor it's been to work together with the team at Kidoodle.TV to highlight how special our wish kids are. Kidoodle.TV supported the wish journeys of so many children and truly leaned into showcasing how each child's heartfelt wish can bring hope, joy, and healing in the face of critical illness. Our shared commitment to kids and families was celebrated throughout the partnership and Make-A-Wish is so deeply grateful."

The "A Wish A Week" initiative is part of Kidoodle.TV's long-standing commitment to giving back to the families it serves. From launching the KidoodlED Million Dollar School Giveaway , to monthly grocery relief through its Feeding Families program, to supporting organizations like Baby2Baby that help children living in poverty, Kidoodle.TV continues to go beyond entertainment, building a culture of care and contribution.

For more information on Kidoodle.TV, visit www.kidoodle.tv .

ABOUT APMC and Kidoodle.TV

A Parent Media Co. Inc. (APMC) is a media and technology company focused on providing innovative solutions to consumers and brands. APMC is a leader in Safe Streaming delivering an end-to-end solution to brands and platforms with an emphasis on unlocking incremental revenue. Utilizing proprietary streaming and monetization technologies, APMC reaches millions of homes globally through its products including Kidoodle.TV®, Dude Perfect Streaming Service, Glitch+, Victory+ and Safe Exchange. Kidoodle.TV is a Safe Streaming service committed to providing children with a safe alternative to stream their favorite TV shows and movies. Available in over 160 countries and territories on thousands of connected devices, Kidoodle.TV provides peace of mind, with every show* vetted by caring people who are committed to Safe and Free Streaming for Kids. Kidoodle.TV is available on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Fire TV, LG, Samsung, VIDAA-enabled Hisense TVs, Chromecast, Roku, Vizio SmartCast Amazon, Jio, Xfinity X1, Connected TVs, HTML5 Web, and many other streaming media devices, including Miko 3. Kidoodle.TV is certified by the kidSAFE® Seal Program and is the proud recipient of the Mom's Choice Award®, a Stevie® Award, platinum winner of the Best Mobile App Award, and Parents' Picks Award - Best Elementary Products. Visit www.kidoodle.tv to learn more.

About Make-A-Wish Metro New York and Western New York

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. The organization seeks to bring every eligible child's wish to life because a wish is an integral part of a child's treatment journey. Research shows children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight their illness. Since 1983, Make-A-Wish Metro New York and Western New York has fulfilled the wishes of over 19,000 children in the communities they serve: New York City, Long Island and 17 counties in the Buffalo and Rochester areas. For more information, please visit www.wish.org/newyork .

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/aparentmediacoinc

X: https://x.com/AParentMediaCo

Contact Information

Madeleine Moench

madeleine@newswire.com

Jeremy Mason

Chief Brand Officer

media@aparentmedia.com





SOURCE: A Parent Media Co. Inc.

Related Images

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/kidoodle.tv-wraps-year-of-wishes-with-make-a-wish-metro-new-york-1057552