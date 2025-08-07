My Size Inc.: MySize CEO Letter to Shareholders - Mid-Year 2025

AIRPORT CITY, Israel, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MySize, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) ("MySize" or the "Company"), an AI-powered retail solutions company, today issued a shareholder update from its Founder and CEO, Ronen Luzon.

Dear Shareholders, Partners, and Future Believers,



2024 was the year we laid the groundwork for our shift in business strategy. 2025 is the year we are executing. But make no mistake - building on our proven foundation, we're accelerating toward becoming the intelligence layer for fashion retail.



What We're Building



MySize is not just a "sizing company" anymore. That's where we started.



Today, we are building the Retail Intelligence Engine for fashion-a connected ecosystem that empowers brands to:



- Recommend the right size the first time

- Understand why products succeed or fail at the SKU level

- Monetize overstock and returns through circular resale

- Comply with emerging regulations while optimizing logistics

- And do it all profitably, sustainably, and automatically

Through our SaaS platforms-Naiz Fit (including MySizeID), Orgad, and now Percentil-we're turning fragmented data into intelligent action. We're helping top-tier brands make smarter decisions across the entire product lifecycle.



This is the infrastructure the next era of fashion retail demands. And it didn't exist-until now.



M&A as a Catalyst for Long-Term Growth



Our growth isn't just organic-it's engineered.



Over the past few years, we've acquired and integrated Naiz Fit, Orgad, and most recently, Percentil. Each was chosen deliberately: an underleveraged asset, a clear fit with our platform, and an opportunity to create exponential value through integration.



- Naiz Fit gave us enterprise-grade SaaS infrastructure and unlocked deep data insights.

- Orgad gave us eCommerce scale, logistics capability, and a retail engine.

- Percentil added circular economy leadership, resale infrastructure, and regulatory upside.



This is our M&A thesis in action: buy smart, integrate deeply, grow efficiently.



The Compounding Advantage



What makes our platform different? The data.



We've quietly accumulated one of the industry's richest datasets: millions of user profiles, product measurements, purchase behaviors, return reasons, and fit preferences.



And now, with our new LLM-powered assistant, we're putting this intelligence into the hands of our clients-letting them ask, "What's driving returns?" or "Which fits perform best in Germany ?" and get real answers. No dashboards. No data teams. Just insight.



This creates a flywheel:

Better data ? smarter decisions ? lower returns ? more usage ? better data.



Burning Wisely, Scaling Efficiently



Yes-we are investing. Heavily. In AI. In integration. In automation.

But we're doing it with discipline.

Yes-we're deeply reinvesting-and yes, margins remain negative today-but we're doing so with capital discipline, financial runway through 2027, and a strategy built on technology, integration, and recurring client value. We're not just building revenue. We are building a platform.

We operate lean. Our strong financial runway through 2027 based on the current plans and our disciplined capital allocation. And we've built a group structure that lets each unit-Naiz Fit, Orgad, Percentil-contribute revenue, learn from each other, and grow as a system.

We're not chasing vanity metrics. We're building something enduring.

Where It's All Going



The apparel industry stands at the brink of significant transformation.

Regulation, returns, resale, and relevance are shaping the future-and brands are actively seeking solutions.

MySize is uniquely positioned to play a pivotal role in this evolution by enabling brands to navigate these shifts intelligently, sustainably, and profitably.

We believe this represents a significant long-term opportunity for both the industry and MySize.

Because once you control the intelligence layer in retail, you control the flow.



To those of you who've believed in us early: thank you.

To those just discovering MySize: welcome.

We are just getting started.



This month, we plan on publishing our financial statements for Q2 2025, including detailed updates on revenues, growth across each unit, and plans for the second half of the year.



With focus,

Ronen Luzon

Chief Executive Officer

MySize Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ)

