Canaan Inc. Provides July 2025 Bitcoin Production and Mining Operation Updates

SINGAPORE, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) ("Canaan" or the "Company"), an innovator in crypto mining, today released its unaudited bitcoin mining update for the month ending July 31, 2025.

Management Commentary

"We're pleased to report quarter-over-quarter improvement in our bitcoin mining performance, with monthly production resulting in 89 bitcoins, driven by a stronger bitcoin price and lower average power costs," said Nangeng Zhang, chairman and chief executive officer of Canaan. "In line with our recently announced Cryptocurrency Holding Policy, we retain bitcoins acquired through our daily operations as a long-term reserve asset. This policy allows us to accumulate bitcoin, and our total holdings at month-end were 1,511 bitcoins."

"These results are especially impressive given the challenges we faced in July," Zhang continued. "Following weather-related disruptions in June, our team has been working tirelessly to stabilize mining uptime, supporting our operating partners with top-tier hardware and service. In July, both deployed and operating hashrates declined, primarily due to our planned exit from Kazakhstan and the proactive termination of a hosting agreement with an underperforming site in South Texas. We are actively relocating these offline miners and expect to bring about half back online in August, with additional units to be energized in the near future."

"Our ability to pivot toward better-performing hosting partners to substantially improve mining economics reflects our deep commitment to maximizing return on investment and reinforces Canaan's strong reputation among miners. As more site operators gain firsthand experience with our products, they're recognizing that Avalon miners are not only among the most efficient, but also exceptionally durable and user-friendly-even in the most challenging mining environments. This growing recognition is further validated by recent orders from some of the industry's largest public mining companies."

July 2025 Bitcoin Mining Updates (unaudited)



Key Metrics Results (Rounded Numbers) Bitcoins Mined During the Month 89 Bitcoins Month-End Bitcoins Owned by Canaan Inc. on

Balance Sheet[1] 1,511 Bitcoins Month-End Deployed Hashrate (EH/s) 7.95 EH/s Month-End Operating Hashrate (EH/s) 6.24 EH/s Month-End Average Revenue Split[2] 57.1 % Average All-in Power Cost During the Month[3] US$0.042/kWh





July 2025 Bitcoin Mining Infrastructure Updates (unaudited)





North America Non-North America Global Month-End Average

Miner Efficiency 20.2 J/TH 29.1 J/TH 25.9 J/TH Month-End Installed

Power Capacity 74.5 MW 131.0 MW 205.5 MW

Notes:

1.Defined as the total number of bitcoins owned by the Company on its Balance Sheet including any bitcoins receivable, excluding bitcoins that the Company has received as customer deposits.

2.Defined as the weighted average percentage that Canaan would share from the total revenues generated according to the applicable joint mining arrangements if 100% of the mining machines consisting of Installed Computing Power (as defined below) were energized.

3.Defined as the weighted average cost of power if 100% of the mining machines consisting of Installed Computing Power were energized.

Current Mining Projects (As of July 31, 2025): Regions

in alphabetical order

(A to Z) Active Mining

Projects

Count Energized

Computing

Power[ 4] Installed

Computing

Power[ 5] Expected

Computing

Power[ 6] Estimated

Total

Computing

Power[ 7] Global [ 8] 7 6.24 EH/s 7.95 EH/s 0.84EH/s 8.79 EH/s America 3 2.63 EH/s 3.67 EH/s 0.50 EH/s 4.17 EH/s Canada 1 0.02 EH/s 0.02 EH/s 0 EH/s 0.02 EH/s Ethiopia 2 3.55 EH/s 4.22 EH/s 0.34 EH/s 4.56 EH/s Middle East 1 0.04 EH/s 0.04 EH/s 0 EH/s 0.04 EH/s

Notes:

4.Defined as the amount of computing power that could theoretically be generated if all mining machines that have been energized are currently in operation including mining machines that may be temporarily offline.

5.Defined as the sum of Energized Computing Power and computing power that has been installed but not yet energized, if any.

6.Defined as the amount of computing power that has been delivered to the country where each mining project is located in but not yet installed.

7.Defined as the sum of Installed Computing Power and Expected Computing Power.

8.Following the uninstallation of approximately 0.59 EH/s of mining computing power in June, the Company took an additional ~0.22 EH/s offline and completed its exit from mining operations in Kazakhstan.

Recent Corporate Updates:

Cipher Mining Follow-on Order

On July 17, 2025, Canaan announced its fourth purchase agreement with Cipher Mining, demonstrating continued customer confidence in Canaan's Avalon A15Pro miners. The latest order will support the build-out of Cipher's Black Pearl facility and the miners are expected to arrive during the third quarter of 2025, fulfilled by Canaan's U.S. and Malaysian facilities. Canaan emphasized that the repeat orders reflect strong product performance and the deepening alignment between the two companies.

Series A-1 Preferred Shares Conversion Completion

Following the closing of a US$100 million preferred shares financing on March 10, 2025, Canaan announced on July 29, 2025, that its investor had converted and sold all its previously disclosed Series A-1 Preferred Shares, noting that all ADSs issued upon conversion were sold through open-market transactions.

Adoption of Cryptocurrency Holding Policy

On July 30, 2025, the Company announced the formal adoption of a Cryptocurrency Holding Policy that establishes a disciplined framework for managing the Company's digital assets while reinforcing its strategic commitment to Bitcoin. Under the policy, Bitcoin will serve as Canaan's primary long-term reserve asset, with coins accumulated through self-mining and equipment sales generally held rather than sold-unless liquidity or risk conditions require otherwise. Other digital assets such as Ethereum or regulated stablecoins may be temporarily held when supporting operational or hedging needs but will typically be converted back to fiat.

CleanSpark Orders Avalon A1566I Immersion-cooling Miners

On July 31, 2025, Canaan announced a follow-on purchase agreement with CleanSpark Inc. for additional Avalon A1566I immersion-cooling miners to support CleanSpark's state-of-the-art immersion mining fleet in Norcross, Georgia. The collaboration highlights both companies' shared commitment to performance, energy optimization, and scalable North American mining infrastructure.

Recent Operational Update:

The Company recently terminated a hosting agreement involving approximately 0.96 EH/s of Canaan-owned miners at a site in South Texas. The affected units have been taken offline and are currently being shipped to alternative hosting partner sites for redeployment, with approximately 0.50 EH/s expected to come back online in August.

