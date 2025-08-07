Noho Inc.: NoHo, Inc. Announces Strategic Growth Initiatives and Corporate Update

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NoHo, Inc. (Stock Symbol: DRNK) ("NoHo" or the "Company") today announced a series of strategic initiatives. These initiatives include the formation of multiple new divisions, targeted acquisitions, and operational developments aimed at driving long-term shareholder value.

A detailed Letter to Shareholders from Mr. Anish outlining these plans is attached to this release.

The Company is actively pursuing opportunities across innovative materials, gold mining, advanced mineral extraction technologies, fintech, and artificial intelligence. In addition, NoHo is preparing to become a fully reporting company under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and will be relocating its headquarters to Las Vegas.

Letter to Shareholders

From the Office of the CEO - NoHo, Inc. August 7, 2025

Dear Shareholders,

I assumed the role of CEO of NoHo, Inc. on June 6, 2025, and since then, I've been focused on understanding the Company's assets and liabilities, outstanding concerns and laying the foundation for a bold new direction. While I am presently the sole Officer and Director, I intend to change this very soon with the introduction of a younger, forward-thinking leadership team to support our evolving operations.

We are excited to announce the formation of five strategic divisions that are expected to drive NoHo's future growth:

Gold Mining Division Gold Mining Technology Division Innovative Materials Division Fintech Division Commodities & Artificial Intelligence Division

Each division is designed to generate revenue and long-term profitability, and we are confident in the value they are intended deliver to our shareholders.

Gold Mining Division

We acquired the rights to 78 gold mining claims consisting of approximately 4800 acres, located east/southeast of El Portal, California, in Mariposa County, together with all rights to related equipment and buildings currently located on the mining claims, including a production processing mill together with associated buildings, all the mining and support equipment at the site, all the mining claims, and related geological reports relating to the property, assay reports on the property, and all core drilling samples. We intend to recommence work Star had been doing with the US Forest Service, National Park Service and BLM to finalize the permits to reopen the mine. No permits have been issued yet. We are also pursuing the completion of a technical report for the mine.

We've signed an agreement to acquire 51% of a gold mine in Arizona with an option to acquire the balance. Operations are expected to begin in August. We hope to be mining gold during the month as we build up to full operations and obtain additional mining permits.

Additionally, we've entered into a non-binding letter of intent to acquire 51% of a mine in Nevada. A final agreement is being drafted.

Gold Mining Technology Division

Star had been working with a Company that has proprietary mineral extraction technology aimed at cleaning up tailing piles and enhancing mining productivity. This initiative requires substantial funding to build and deploy equipment, which we intend to license to active mining operations. We are actively seeking capital to finalize a transaction and move this division forward.

Innovative Materials Division

We currently operate two subsidiaries: Smog Armor Co. and Monarch Carbon Solutions, LLC

Smog Armor Co.

Smog Armor markets and sells innovative paint products for interior and exterior use. These paints have been independently tested to remove more than 90% of airborne toxins and remain effective for years. While adoption has been modest so far, we've recently made significant progress and anticipate substantial orders in the near future. We plan to develop a stronger marketing team over the next few months

Our development team is also exploring new technologies that integrate our proprietary building materials and paints. We'll share updates as these innovations progress.

Monarch Carbon Solutions, LLC

Monarch was formed to operate a manufacturing facility in Arizona. Unfortunately, the Company was unable to finalize the building lease so Monarch never started operations. Although currently undecided, we may dissolve the current Arizona company and restart these operations in Nevada.

Fintech Division

We plan to find Companies with proprietary software and strong management teams to establish this division. We are currently negotiating with two Companies that fit our strategic plans. We will provide more detail about these potential acquisitions once final terms are agreed.

Artificial Intelligence Division

We currently hold a minority stake in a promising AI company (AI EnglishGPT) with our investment of $255,000 to date that was acquired in the Star asset acquisition and are planning additional investment to increase our minority ownership interest. We believe this stake could appreciate significantly in value over the next few years.

Path Forward

To support this ambitious growth strategy, we are in negotiations with multiple funding sources. This is not an easy process, but I feel confident that we can obtain the financing necessary for our growth.

A key principle in our acquisition strategy is building a strong head office management team while retaining the experienced management teams of each acquisition using their strengths to support growth. By acquiring 51% ownership, we believe that these teams will remain fully invested in the success of their operations.

We are also working diligently to complete audits for the fiscal years ending September 2024 and 2025, with a target completion date in late October or early November. Upon completion, we intend to file a registration statement to become a fully reporting 1934 Act company. Originally, we planned to audit 2023 and 2024, but with the 2025 year-end approaching, this revised timeline is more efficient.

In addition, we are finalizing our new website and have relocated our headquarters to Las Vegas.

I plan to introduce our new team over the coming weeks.

My Message to Our Shareholders

I recognize that many of you have been waiting patiently for meaningful progress at NoHo, long before my involvement. I want to assure you that I am fully committed to creating real shareholder value-something that has been lacking for far too long.

We plan to begin engaging on social media, particularly X, in the coming weeks and it is our intention to keep you informed with timely updates as developments unfold.

Thank you for your continued support.

Sincerely,

Anthony L. Anish

Chief Executive Officer

NoHo, Inc.

SOURCE Noho Inc.