Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 07.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Große CEO-Enthüllung: Analysten sehen +56% Potenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W5BG | ISIN: US21240E1055 | Ticker-Symbol: 2CDA
München
07.08.25 | 08:00
4,980 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Lateinamerika
1-Jahres-Chart
CONTROLADORA VUELA COMPANIA DE AVIACION SAB DE CV ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CONTROLADORA VUELA COMPANIA DE AVIACION SAB DE CV ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,9005,10018:10
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.08.2025 15:06 Uhr
30 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V.: Volaris Reports July 2025 Traffic Results: Load Factor of 85%

MEXICO CITY, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR) ("Volaris" or "the Company"), the ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) serving Mexico, the United States, Central and South America, reports its July 2025 preliminary traffic results.

In July, Volaris' ASM capacity increased 6.0%, while RPMs for the month remained essentialy flat. Mexican domestic RPMs declined 0.4%, while international RPMs increased 1.0%. Consolidated load factor decreased by 5.0 percentage points year-over-year to 84.9%. During the month, Volaris transported 2.8 million passengers.

Enrique Beltranena, Volaris' President and CEO, said: "The third quarter is performing in line with our expectations, and we are on track to meet our quarterly guidance. In July, our domestic network delivered a strong load factor, underscoring steady demand across Mexico. International load factor declined year-over-year, as expected, driven by our tactical focus on prioritizing yields and ancillary revenues. This result also reflects year-over-year ASM restoration, including the recent addition of capacity in July, which will continue maturing throughout the second half of the year in both the U.S. and Central America. The market continues to gradually stabilize, with reduced industry capacity aligned with current passenger demand patterns."

Jul 2025Jul 2024VarianceYTD Jul
2025		YTD Jul
2024		Variance
RPMs (million, scheduled & charter)
Domestic1,651 1,657 -0.4%10,812 10,374 4.2%
International1,044 1,034 1.0%6,667 6,451 3.3%
Total2,695 2,692 0.1%17,479 16,826 3.9%
ASMs (million, scheduled & charter)
Domestic1,832 1,819 0.7%12,226 11,455 6.7%
International1,345 1,178 14.1%8,573 7,932 8.1%
Total3,177 2,997 6.0%20,799 19,387 7.3%
Load Factor (%, RPMs/ASMs)
Domestic90.1%91.1%(1.0) pp88.4%90.6%(2.1) pp
International77.7%87.8%(10.1) pp77.8%81.3%(3.6) pp
Total84.9%89.8%(5.0) pp84.0%86.8%(2.8) pp
Passengers (thousand, scheduled & charter)
Domestic2,036 1,979 2.9%13,119 12,288 6.8%
International729 705 3.3%4,594 4,407 4.2%
Total2,764 2,685 3.0%17,713 16,695 6.1%

The information included in this report has not been audited and does not provide information on the Company's future performance. Volaris' future performance depends on several factors. It cannot be inferred that any period's performance or its comparison year-over-year will indicate a similar performance in the future. Figures are rounded for convenience purposes.

Glossary

Revenue passenger miles (RPMs): Number of seats booked by passengers multiplied by the number of miles flown.

Available seat miles (ASMs): Number of seats available for passengers multiplied by the number of miles flown.

Load factor: RPMs divided by ASMs and expressed as a percentage.

Passengers: The total number of passengers booked on all flight segments.

Investor Relations Contact
Ricardo Martínez / ir@volaris.com

Media Contact
Israel Álvarez / ialvarez@gcya.net

About Volaris
*Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Volaris" or "the Company") (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR) is an ultra-low-cost carrier, with point-to-point operations, serving Mexico, the United States, Central, and South America. Volaris offers low base fares to build its market, providing quality service and extensive customer choice. Since the beginning of operations in March 2006, Volaris has increased its routes from 5 to more than 219 and its fleet from 4 to 151 aircraft. Volaris offers around 500 daily flight segments on routes that connect 44 cities in Mexico and 29 cities in the United States, Central, and South America, with one of the youngest fleets in Mexico. Volaris targets passengers who are visiting friends and relatives, cost-conscious business and leisure travelers in Mexico, the United States, Central, and South America. For more information, please visit ir.volaris.com. Volaris routinely posts information that may be important to investors on its investor relations website. The Company encourages investors and potential investors to consult the Volaris website regularly for important information about Volaris.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.