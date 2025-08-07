Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V.: Volaris Reports July 2025 Traffic Results: Load Factor of 85%

MEXICO CITY, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR) ("Volaris" or "the Company"), the ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) serving Mexico, the United States, Central and South America, reports its July 2025 preliminary traffic results.

In July, Volaris' ASM capacity increased 6.0%, while RPMs for the month remained essentialy flat. Mexican domestic RPMs declined 0.4%, while international RPMs increased 1.0%. Consolidated load factor decreased by 5.0 percentage points year-over-year to 84.9%. During the month, Volaris transported 2.8 million passengers.

Enrique Beltranena, Volaris' President and CEO, said: "The third quarter is performing in line with our expectations, and we are on track to meet our quarterly guidance. In July, our domestic network delivered a strong load factor, underscoring steady demand across Mexico. International load factor declined year-over-year, as expected, driven by our tactical focus on prioritizing yields and ancillary revenues. This result also reflects year-over-year ASM restoration, including the recent addition of capacity in July, which will continue maturing throughout the second half of the year in both the U.S. and Central America. The market continues to gradually stabilize, with reduced industry capacity aligned with current passenger demand patterns."

Jul 2025 Jul 2024 Variance YTD Jul

2025 YTD Jul

2024 Variance RPMs (million, scheduled & charter) Domestic 1,651 1,657 -0.4 % 10,812 10,374 4.2 % International 1,044 1,034 1.0 % 6,667 6,451 3.3 % Total 2,695 2,692 0.1 % 17,479 16,826 3.9 % ASMs (million, scheduled & charter) Domestic 1,832 1,819 0.7 % 12,226 11,455 6.7 % International 1,345 1,178 14.1 % 8,573 7,932 8.1 % Total 3,177 2,997 6.0 % 20,799 19,387 7.3 % Load Factor (%, RPMs/ASMs) Domestic 90.1 % 91.1 % (1.0) pp 88.4 % 90.6 % (2.1) pp International 77.7 % 87.8 % (10.1) pp 77.8 % 81.3 % (3.6) pp Total 84.9 % 89.8 % (5.0) pp 84.0 % 86.8 % (2.8) pp Passengers (thousand, scheduled & charter) Domestic 2,036 1,979 2.9 % 13,119 12,288 6.8 % International 729 705 3.3 % 4,594 4,407 4.2 % Total 2,764 2,685 3.0 % 17,713 16,695 6.1 %

The information included in this report has not been audited and does not provide information on the Company's future performance. Volaris' future performance depends on several factors. It cannot be inferred that any period's performance or its comparison year-over-year will indicate a similar performance in the future. Figures are rounded for convenience purposes.

Glossary

Revenue passenger miles (RPMs): Number of seats booked by passengers multiplied by the number of miles flown.

Available seat miles (ASMs): Number of seats available for passengers multiplied by the number of miles flown.

Load factor: RPMs divided by ASMs and expressed as a percentage.

Passengers: The total number of passengers booked on all flight segments.

