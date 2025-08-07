StratifyMDX CORPORATION: StratifyMDX Announces Meraki

Anzeige
07.08.2025
StratifyMDX Announces Meraki

StratifyMDX Announces Meraki - The Most Advanced Intelligent Health Agent for Proactive, Personalized Care

BOULDER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2025 / StratifyMDX is proud to announce Meraki, a revolutionary intelligent health agent designed to reshape how preventive and longitudinal care is delivered. Powered by advanced healthcare guidelines data models integration and adaptive AI, Meraki serves as a continuous learning system that monitors patient data in real time, delivers guideline-aligned insights, and drives personalized clinical action.

Rooted in the principles of Medicine 3.0, Meraki is built as a dynamic, decision-support layer between raw patient data and evidence-based medical recommendations. It integrates:

  • Structured data: lab results, EHR entries, and clinical records

  • Unstructured signals: patient-reported outcomes, history, behavioral indicators, and longitudinal trends

  • Optional genomic data: to further stratify risk and personalize care pathways

Meraki is designed to intelligently guide patients and providers across the full spectrum of preventive care-primary, secondary, and tertiary-delivering real-time recommendations based on an individual's risk profile, health goals, and life context.

"This is not just software-it's an intelligent partner in care. Meraki goes beyond concierge medicine by continuously learning from patient-specific data, aligning with evolving clinical guidelines, and proactively managing care pathways," said Dennis Moulton, Founder of StratifyMDX.

Unlike traditional, reactive healthcare systems, Meraki actively identifies missed opportunities in clinical workflows-enabling earlier intervention in key areas such as:

  • Cancer screening and surveillance

  • Cardiovascular and metabolic disease prevention

  • Lifestyle modification and behavioral health

  • Genetic and familial risk identification

The system functions as a real-time evaluation assistant for providers and an empowered companion for patients. It ensures care plans are not only current, but anticipatory-adjusting automatically as new data emerges and guidelines evolve.

From an investment standpoint, Meraki represents the next inflection point in digital health: a scalable, adaptive, and clinically integrated solution that transforms fragmented data into continuous, actionable intelligence. It is privacy-aware, workflow-compatible, and customizable across health systems and care models.

"Meraki is the convergence of AI, precision medicine, and digital infrastructure," said Moulton. "It's a category-defining platform for healthcare organizations ready to lead the shift toward intelligent, proactive care."

StratifyMDX's Meraki is currently being piloted with select partners and will be available for broader deployment in 2026. With its foundation in advanced machine learning, multimodal data synthesis, and evidence-based medicine, Meraki is redefining what it means to deliver personalized healthcare at scale.

About StratifyMDX - StratifyMDX builds intelligent risk stratification and workflow optimization solutions and tools. Its platform enables real-time guidelines informed recommendations for cancer screening, cardiovascular and metabolic disease risk assessment.

StratifyMDX CORPORATION
info@StratifyMDX.com
www.StratifyMDX.com

Contact Information

Nicole Manfield
Group Relations Manager
info@stratifymdx.com

.

SOURCE: StratifyMDX CORPORATION



https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/stratifymdx-announces-meraki-1056937

