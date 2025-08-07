DocStyle LLC: DocStyle Announces DocStyle Fusion and SmartPaste, Bridging Traditional Document Tools With Generative AI at ILTACON 2025

MIAMI, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2025 / DocStyle, a market leader in document cleanup, drafting, and formatting automation for legal professionals, today announced DocStyle Fusion, a new subscription-based AI enhancement offering, alongside the debut of SmartPaste at ILTACON 2025.

DocStyle Fusion & SmartPaste



DocStyle Fusion represents the company's long-term vision to bridge traditional software solutions with the evolving capabilities of Generative AI through Agentic AI. Unlike standalone AI agents, DocStyle Fusion integrates AI-enhanced features directly into existing workflows, delivering practical, usable results without compromising accuracy or document integrity.

"DocStyle is the culmination of years spent refining how professionals draft and structure documents," said Chris Cangero, CEO of DocStyle. "Our mission is to blend the precision of legal software with the potential of AI to create practical, reliable solutions legal professionals can trust."

The first feature launched within DocStyle Fusion is SmartPaste, which reimagines how AI-generated content is brought into Microsoft Word. SmartPaste cleans, styles, and integrates content generated by tools like ChatGPT or Copilot, preserving formatting, numbering, definitions, and firm branding, all while preventing hidden characters or structural breaks that often accompany web-based AI outputs.

SmartPaste is the first step in our journey towards Agentic AI," continued Cangero. "We're not chasing AI for the sake of it. DocStyle Fusion is about building practical, reliable solutions that integrate AI where it truly adds value."

DocStyle Fusion will continue to evolve over the coming months, introducing AI-powered enhancements across DocStyle's drafting, formatting, and review tools. All AI features under DocStyle Fusion will visually distinguish themselves within DocStyle products by the brand's gold color, signifying their place within the broader AI strategy.

DocStyle will preview SmartPaste at ILTACON 2025 in the Chesapeake K demo room. Interested firms can register ahead of the conference or visit the DocStyle booth to schedule a session.

About DocStyle

DocStyle is a premier provider of document productivity solutions, offering advanced tools to legal and professional services firms worldwide. At DocStyle, we build smart products designed to help you improve your firm's drafting and review processes and solve problems when working with complex legal documents. Trusted by firms of all sizes, DocStyle delivers intuitive, easy-to-use solutions that integrate seamlessly into existing systems and workflows.

For more information about DocStyle Fusion and SmartPaste, please visit DocStyle.com, email marketing@docstyle.com or follow DocStyle on LinkedIn.

SOURCE: DocStyle LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/docstyle-announces-docstyle-fusion-and-smartpaste-bridging-tradit-1057683