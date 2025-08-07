Ivorian developer Tongon Solaire has signed an agreement with the government of Ivory Coast for a 52 MW solar plant. The project is set for commissioning before the end of 2027. Tongon Solaire has agreed to build a solar plant in the town of M'Bengue in Ivory Coast's northern Poro region under a build, own, operate and transfer model. Tongon Solaire General Manager Abdul Soukpafolo Koné said the project will meet the annual energy needs of 30,000 households once operational. Commissioning is scheduled before the end of 2027. "To have a 100% Ivorian company today lead a project of this magnitude, ...

