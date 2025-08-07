Knoxville, Tennessee--(Newsfile Corp. - August 7, 2025) - Reefer Van Network (RVN), the leading expedite partner for the cold chain, has launched its new Customer Portal, giving shippers instant, self-serve access to book dry and temperature-controlled cargo vans and small trucks-on demand, 24/7.

This launch marks a major step forward in RVN's mission to modernize cold chain logistics. The new portal is designed for speed, ease of use, and accessibility, empowering users to secure the right-sized equipment without waiting for callbacks, wading through quotes, or dealing with unreliable carriers. For businesses moving time and temperature-sensitive freight, RVN now offers a simple way to move faster and smarter.

According to Alex Winston, Founder of RVN, "Businesses need fast, easy access to shipping solutions that get their freight picked up on demand, and delivered on time and on temp. Our portal gives them exactly that. It's one more step toward our goal of making cold chain freight more responsive, transparent, and dependable."

RVN's platform addresses long-standing inefficiencies in the cold chain. Traditional LTL options are often too slow, unreliable, or simply unavailable when needed most. Full truckload solutions, while faster, tend to be oversized and expensive for smaller, temperature-sensitive loads. Meanwhile, the market has lacked a 24/7 on-demand solution for small refrigerated vehicles-until now.

By connecting users directly to the largest network of refrigerated cargo vans and box trucks in the U.S., RVN allows businesses to move with confidence and control. The portal includes real-time shipment visibility, proactive updates, and always-on customer support, delivering the transparency and responsiveness customers need.

"This isn't just a booking tool-it's a gateway to a better shipping experience," Winston added. "When timing and temperature matter most, RVN delivers."

The RVN customer portal is now live at: https://reefervannetwork.com/product-tour/.

About Reefer Van Network

Reefer Van Network (RVN) is the leading platform for temperature-controlled and dry freight delivery using cargo vans, straight trucks, and box trucks. RVN makes it easy to book fast, reliable transport for frozen food, seafood, meat, ice cream, and dry goods-no delays, no guesswork. With on-demand capacity, real-time tracking, and 24/7 support, RVN eliminates the hassle of LTL and the cost of FTL. Backed by industry-best on-time rates and compliance expertise, RVN ensures every load arrives protected and on time. It's cold chain logistics-simplified.

