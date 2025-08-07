Global Momentum in Wastewater Treatment Sparks New Opportunities for Innovation | BCC Research LLC

"As the share of treated wastewater rises from 20% to 55% in 2024 and is projected to reach 80% by 2030, the expanding market offers a strategic opening for advanced technologies and sustainable solutions."

BOSTON, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, "Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies: Global Markets" is expected to grow from $350.7 billion in 2025 to $591.2 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.0% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2030.

This report presents a comprehensive analysis of the market for global water and wastewater treatment technologies offering both qualitative and quantitative insights into the sector. The market is segmented by offerings, including technologies and chemicals; by process, such as primary, secondary, tertiary, and advanced methods; and by end users, categorized into municipal and industrial sectors. Revenue figures are provided in millions of dollars, reflecting the latest trends and data shaping the industry. This analysis highlights the evolving landscape of water and wastewater treatment, driven by technological advances and increasing demand across sectors.

This report is particularly relevant at this moment due to the growing emphasis by governments and stakeholders on ensuring a clean and sustainable environment. With developing regions experiencing rapid economic growth, the demand for treated water has surged, driven by both industrial expansion and population needs. Additionally, stringent regulatory reforms aimed at addressing water scarcity are reshaping industrial practices and infrastructure. These combined factors underscore the urgent need for effective water treatment solutions, making the insights and data in this report especially timely and critical.

The factors driving the market's growth include:

Decline in Freshwater Resources: Freshwater sources are shrinking due to overuse, pollution, and climate change, making clean water increasingly scarce. This drives the need for technologies that treat and recycle wastewater to ensure a sustainable water supply for agriculture, industry, and domestic use.

Stringent Regulations: Governments worldwide are enforcing stricter environmental laws and water quality standards. Industries must comply by upgrading their wastewater treatment systems, which boosts demand for advanced and efficient treatment technologies.

Nutrient Recovery: Wastewater contains valuable nutrients like nitrogen and phosphorus. Modern treatment technologies can recover these for reuse, especially in agriculture, promoting sustainability and turning waste into a resource.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2024 Forecast period considered 2025-2030 Base year market size $321.0 billion Market size forecast $591.2 billion Growth rate CAGR of 11.0% for the forecast period of 2025-2030 Segments covered Offerings, Process, End User, and Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and

Africa, and South America Countries covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Italy, France, Spain,

Japan, China, India, Singapore, South Korea, UAE, Saudi

Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Chile, Brazil Market drivers • Decline in freshwater resources. • Stringent regulations. • Nutrient recovery.

Interesting facts:

The market is innovating in terms of product development, with water treatment technology evolving with sustainability and efficiency as key parameters. Floating rafter wetlands floating plant-based systems are a key example of such innovation.





PFAS regulations are influencing the regulatory framework in North America and Europe regarding water treatment.

Emerging startups:

bNovate Technologies SA: BactoSense (Vaud, Switzerland): This company produces an automatic, remote biosensor to monitor and detect bacterial concentration in water supplies. This automated detection helps manage water more efficiently and more rapidly.





This company produces an automatic, remote biosensor to monitor and detect bacterial concentration in water supplies. This automated detection helps manage water more efficiently and more rapidly. DigitalPaani (Haryana, India): The company IoT-based platform can monitor and optimise water infrastructure. It supports process automation for municipal and industrial water treatment plants. The company aims to expand to 175 plants and target 4,000 buildings across India and internationally by 2026.

The report addresses the following questions:

1.What are the projected size and growth rate of the market?

The water and wastewater treatment technologies market was valued at $321 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach $591.2 billion by the end of 2030, at a CAGR of 11% for the forecast period of 2025-2030.

2.Which factors are driving the growth of the market?

Decline in freshwater resources.

Stringent regulations.

Nutrient recovery.

3.Which market segments are covered in the report?

The water and wastewater treatment technologies market is segmented on the basis of offerings, process and end user. Offering include technologies and chemicals. The process segment is sub-segmented into primary, secondary, tertiary and advanced. The end -user segment is sub-segmented into municipal and industrial.

4.Which offering segment will be dominant through 2030?

Technologies will dominate the offering segment.

5.Which region has the highest market share?

Asia-Pacific has the highest market share in the market due to strict government regulations towards environmental pollution, water scarcity and increasing population.

Market leaders Include:

3M

AQUATECH

BASF

DUPONT

ECOLAB

EGESIS

KEMIRA

KOVALUS SEPARATION SOLUTIONS

KURARAY CO. LTD.

PENTAIR

PRAYON

THERMAX LTD.

VEOLIA

WARTSILA

XYLEM

