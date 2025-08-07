Anzeige
Große CEO-Enthüllung: Analysten sehen +56% Potenzial
07.08.2025 17:42 Uhr
BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Compliance with Listing Rule 15.6.8R

BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Compliance with Listing Rule 15.6.8R

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 07

BLACKROCK AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

(LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)


Pursuant to Listing Rule LR 15.6.8R, BlackRock American Income Trust plc announces that, as at 31 August 2025, its investment in other listed closed-ended investment funds which do not have stated investment policies to invest no more than 15% of their total assets in other listed closed-ended investment funds comprised the following:

Name of Security:

Ventas REIT

Invitation Homes

Kimco Realty REIT

Public Storage REIT

Equinix REIT

Iron Mountain

CubeSmart REIT

7 August 2025



