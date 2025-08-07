BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Compliance with Listing Rule 15.6.8R
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 07
BLACKROCK AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
(LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)
Pursuant to Listing Rule LR 15.6.8R, BlackRock American Income Trust plc announces that, as at 31 August 2025, its investment in other listed closed-ended investment funds which do not have stated investment policies to invest no more than 15% of their total assets in other listed closed-ended investment funds comprised the following:
Name of Security:
Ventas REIT
Invitation Homes
Kimco Realty REIT
Public Storage REIT
Equinix REIT
Iron Mountain
CubeSmart REIT
7 August 2025
