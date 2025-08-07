ON1 Releases Resize AI 2026 With New AI Models for Unmatched Photo Enlargements

New release transforms low-resolution, cropped, or noisy images into stunning, high-quality prints, solving one of photography's biggest challenges

PORTLAND, OR / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2025 / ON1, a leader in AI-driven photo editing software, announces the official availability of ON1 Resize AI 2026 , the latest version of its award-winning AI photo enlargement tool. This new release introduces powerful enhancements that make it easier than ever to enlarge photos without losing quality, even from heavily cropped, low-res, or noisy originals.

ON1 Resize AI 2026 Enlargement Demo

A split-screen comparison showing a photo of a white bird being enlarged with ON1 Resize AI 2026. The "After" image displays incredible sharpness and detail compared to the "Original."

Resize AI 2026 features two all-new AI models that rebuild fine textures, enhance edge clarity, and intelligently reduce noise-all while maintaining a natural, photorealistic appearance. This breakthrough makes Resize AI one of the most advanced image upscaling software tools on the market.

"Resize AI 2026 represents a major leap forward for anyone working with tight crops, older images, or AI-generated art," said Craig Keudell, President of ON1. "It's like having a high-end zoom lens you can apply after the shot."

What's New in Resize AI 2026

New Highest Quality AI Model

Trained using a massive dataset of high-quality imagery, this new model creates sharper, more detailed enlargements by intelligently reconstructing textures and minimizing visual artifacts using diffusion or generative AI . It excels at upscaling low-resolution images and delivering print-ready output from challenging source files.

New Standard Model for Batch Workflows

Resize AI 2026 also includes a faster and more efficient AI model that outperforms the previous version in quality and is optimized for batch processing and older computers. It provides impressive results on a wide range of images without sacrificing performance, making it ideal for photographers with large volumes of work.

Ideal for a Wide Range of Uses

Resize AI 2026 is built for photographers who demand more from their images, including:

Photographers turning tight crops or phone shots into gallery-quality prints

Designers preparing digital art and illustrations for large-scale media

Print labs that need dependable, high-quality enlargements

AI artists upscaling generative images without artifacts

Anyone working with old or low-res photos in need of restoration

Whether you're preparing a canvas-sized wildlife print or cleaning up an old family photo, Resize AI 2026 provides unmatched power and precision.

Availability and Compatibility

ON1 Resize AI 2026 is now available for macOS and Windows, starting today. It functions as a standalone application or as a plugin for Adobe Photoshop, Lightroom Classic, Capture One, and other compatible software. It is also included with the ON1 Everything subscription plans.

Users of previous Resize AI versions can upgrade at a discounted rate from ON1.com.

About ON1

ON1 creates powerful photo editing tools that give photographers complete control over their creative vision. With a focus on innovation, performance, and value, ON1 empowers users to work the way they want-without subscriptions or limitations. Products like ON1 Photo RAW, Resize AI, NoNoise AI, and Effects are trusted by hundreds of thousands of photographers worldwide.

Learn more and download a free trial at https://www.on1.com/products/resize-ai/

SOURCE: ON1

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/on1-releases-resize-ai-2026-with-new-ai-models-for-unmatched-phot-1057414