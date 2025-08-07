KPMG has launched a market leading Gen AI data management solution

KPMG is delivering custom agents built on OCI and Oracle AI Agent Studio for Fusion Applications to accelerate customer AI adoption

KPMG to develop AI Agent Hub experience for joint Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suites customers

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 7, 2025) - KPMG LLP has announced new initiatives to help customers deploy and manage AI agents that transform enterprise data management and business processes. KPMG is making significant investments in AI and helping organizations create and deploy AI agents to fit their unique business needs with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) Generative AI Service and Oracle AI Agent Studio for Fusion Applications, comprehensive platforms for creating, extending, deploying, and managing AI agents and agent teams across the enterprise.

The new initiatives follow KPMG's recent launch of Workbench, a global AI platform designed for interoperable agent-to-agent communication. Workbench integrates AI capabilities from Oracle platforms that allow clients to select the AI model or agent for the right task. Oracle AI services play a pivotal role in this ecosystem by providing robust data management, cloud infrastructure services, and agent orchestration capabilities to help improve agent connectivity and accelerate AI adoption.

Tailored Agentic Solutions to Drive Productivity and Efficiency

KPMG's innovative approach leverages OCI Generative AI Service and Oracle AI Agent Studio to build custom AI agents and agent templates designed to cater to the complex needs of enterprises, starting with a need for improved data management. According to the latest KPMG AI Quarterly Pulse Survey, 64% of leaders feel organizational data quality will be their biggest challenge in 2025.

AI agents focused on data management are critical for productivity and operational efficiency and will extend automation with easy-to-use tools. By analyzing and managing enterprise data across multiple platforms, AI agents can significantly reduce the time and resources required for data integration in everyday processes.

A New Horizon: Generative AI Data Management Solution

The introduction of a KPMG generative AI (Gen AI) data management solution enhances accessibility and provides businesses with a comprehensive, intuitive approach to data management. OCI serves as the platform for hosting KPMG's Gen AI data management solution, which includes a prebuilt datastore, a system prompt management layer, a data management application, pre-built agents for common business processes, a user interface, and an agent scheduling function. Additionally, it offers the capability to create agentic workflows by enabling agents to call other agents.

Key features of the KPMG Gen AI data management solution:

Dedicated AI Agents : Pre-built AI agents offering natural language access to transactional data, serving as an innovative alternative to traditional reports and application search functionalities. They provide enhanced insights, recommendations, and proactive notifications, enabling organizations to manage their operations more effectively.

: Pre-built AI agents offering natural language access to transactional data, serving as an innovative alternative to traditional reports and application search functionalities. They provide enhanced insights, recommendations, and proactive notifications, enabling organizations to manage their operations more effectively. Tailored AI Agent Solutions: Offer the capability to develop custom AI agents specifically designed to meet unique organizational needs. Leveraging Oracle AI Agent Studio, KPMG can help joint customers build custom agents to solve their specific business needs. These agents will be natively integrated with Oracle Fusion Applications.

Offer the capability to develop custom AI agents specifically designed to meet unique organizational needs. Leveraging Oracle AI Agent Studio, KPMG can help joint customers build custom agents to solve their specific business needs. These agents will be natively integrated with Oracle Fusion Applications. Unified Response Generation : Designed to deploy specialized knowledge assistant agents that enable interaction with organizational data throughout the enterprise. It incorporates a data management component to keep agents continually updated with the most current organizational information.

: Designed to deploy specialized knowledge assistant agents that enable interaction with organizational data throughout the enterprise. It incorporates a data management component to keep agents continually updated with the most current organizational information. Seamless Integration : Flawlessly fitting into existing enterprise systems and application workflows while leveraging native Oracle security roles/permissions without adding complexity.

: Flawlessly fitting into existing enterprise systems and application workflows while leveraging native Oracle security roles/permissions without adding complexity. Flexible Model Support: Compatibility with various large language models (LLMs) or custom models, ensuring adaptable deployment.

Empowering Enterprise Transformation for Specific Industries

KPMG is actively delivering on multiple projects with customers to develop AI agents and agent templates that meet unique industry-specific needs and accelerate AI adoption. This KPMG initiative is designed to deliver fast deployment of AI solutions that improve business outcomes, enhance resource management, and elevate customer experience.

KPMG's custom agent solution utilizes a flexible data model designed to accommodate data from multiple ERP systems. By adopting an "ask anything" approach, the solution can extract information from several tables or business objects based on a single user query, providing unified answers accompanied by an associated dataset. This capability enables trend analysis and insights using potentially thousands of records, rather than single-record replies. The custom agent supplies comprehensive datasets, serving as an alternative to traditional reports and simplifying information access by eliminating the need to navigate through multiple forms. These agents offer a tailored user interface with features like agent scheduling for proactive monitoring and security measures to restrict certain users to a specified list of prompts. With this, KPMG will help businesses to quickly build enterprise-ready agents for their unique challenges, leveraging Oracle AI Agent Studio to create industry-specific agent templates. For example:

In Consumer and Retail, KPMG's AI agents will streamline invoice and payment processes and help customers navigate supply chain disruptions by identifying spend patterns and cycle time inefficiencies, and providing deeper insights into supplier performance through enhanced contract management.

In Financial Services, KPMG's AI agents will help controllers with intelligent decision-making and acceleration of the close. The prebuilt financial analysis agent empowers users to pinpoint the factors behind variances, helping them understand the impact on financial performance by offering in-depth analysis of P&L data across different financial products, locations, and time periods.

KPMG is dedicated to continuously evolving its AI capabilities and will leverage OCI Generative AI Service and Oracle AI Agent Studio to ensure its clients consistently benefit from cutting-edge solutions tailored to their unique needs.

Prioritizing Client Success with Oracle AI

KPMG is leveraging Oracle AI services to enhance its own AI tools and platforms for enhanced client delivery, including KPMG Modern Data Platform, a scalable, cloud-native solution that streamlines an organization's data infrastructure and accelerates advanced analytic initiatives, and KPMG Velocity, which combines KPMG firms' business transformation suite with AI tools and a common methodology.

The KPMG AI Agent Hub experience, offered at KPMG Ignition Centers or client locations, provides tools and methodologies to identify high-impact AI agent use cases, design and customize agents using Oracle AI Agent Studio, and establish governance to scale agents across the enterprise. KPMG subject matter experts work alongside clients' business and technology teams throughout the process.

By leveraging Oracle's advanced AI capabilities with Oracle AI Agent Studio and OCI to implement AI agents across all facets of client experience, KPMG can drive sustainable growth and operational excellence for its clients.

Executive Quotes:

"AI agents represent the next frontier in enterprise productivity and customer experience. With Oracle we are accelerating our capabilities to the forefront of AI technology, giving our clients a significant competitive advantage," said Jennifer Chilton, KPMG Oracle Practice Leader, KPMG US. "With the KPMG AI Agent Hub, we empower clients to harness AI's full potential, driving substantial business results and innovation."

"AI agents have the potential to transform entire industries, and the ability to customize agents to meet complex and specific industry needs will accelerate that impact," said Erik Bergenholtz, vice president, strategy and operations for AI, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. "Oracle's security protocols and native integration with Oracle Fusion Applications help ensure that KPMG and its clients can deploy advanced AI agents with confidence, scalability, and resilience."

"The ability to harness advanced data and analytics to deliver powerful business insights is a hallmark of effective AI transformation," said Matteo Colombo, Global Data, Cloud and AI Leader, KPMG Advisory. "KPMG data solutions leveraging Oracle AI Agent Studio creates quick, clear, AI-enhanced visibility into the data landscape for value-based data modernization."

