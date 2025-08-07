Anzeige
07.08.2025 18:06 Uhr
7UP UK: 7UP Pink Lemonade Lifts The Nation's Spirit with a Splash of Pink

72% of Brits admit grey spaces leave them feeling "flat and uninspired" so 7UP® is taking to the streets to bring splashes of pink to lift the nation's mood.

  • A new study shows 88% of Brits say vibrant surroundings instantly lift their mood, while 72% admit drab spaces leave them feeling "flat and uninspired".
  • Leading colour psychologist reveals the colour pink can make us feel energised and emotionally supported.
  • Celebrating the launch of its new Pink Lemonade, 7UP® is launching 'Pink Refresh Windows' across the nation to bring a burst of colour to city streets.

LONDON, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The majority of Brits (88%) believe that adding colour to their environment improves their overall mood, according to a new nationwide survey from 7UP®. The UK wide research(1), commissioned to celebrate the launch of the new 7UP® Pink Lemonade, reveals a national craving for more vibrancy in their every day, as nearly three-quarters (72%) admit that surroundings lacking in colour can leave them feeling "flat and uninspired."

7UP Pink Refresh Window

The solution may be simpler than expected. Not only does the study reveal that 9 in 10 Brits support colour being added to their local urban area as a way to boost public mood and visual appeal, it also uncovers pink as the colour that Gen Z respondents feel lifts their spirits the most.

Karen Haller, a renowned colour psychology expert and author, explains this phenomenon:

"Colour has the power to influence how we feel and behave, often without us even realising. We can feel like we're wrapped in a hug and emotionally supported with the softer pinks or to speak out and show up with the bolder pinks. It's this ability to span such a range of responses that makes pink such a powerful colour in shaping how we feel in a space."

Understanding the feel-good power of pink, 7UP® is launching its 'Pink Refresh Window' around the UK this August. These playful pink murals and pop-up sampling windows will appear in London, Liverpool, and Manchester and act as beacons of fizz and fun, offering complimentary, irresistibly refreshing 7UP® Pink Lemonade and exclusive merchandise, while stocks last. The 7UP® Pink Refresh Windows are here to help people feel 'fresher with pink'!

Come along to your nearest window at:

London: 7th and 8th August - Kachette, 347 Old St, London EC1V 9LP

Liverpool: 15th and 16th August - Liverpool One, College Lane

Manchester: 21st and 22nd August - at Spinningfields, Rose Street, Manchester M3 3AP

Karina Carrico, 7UP® Marketing Lead at 7UP® adds: "At 7UP®, we've always stood for crisp refreshment and uplifting moments. With 7UP® Pink Lemonade, we're fostering a new approach to bring bold flavour and bright colour into everyday life. Our 7UP® Pink Refresh Windows embody the brand's spirit - delivering not just refreshment, but a burst of delicious flavour that turns the ordinary into something extraordinary."

Available now(2)in Sainsbury's, rolling out to Tesco ASDA, Morrisons, Iceland, Ocado, Amazon, TikTok Shop, and convenience retailers nationwide throughout summer 2025.

To find out where your nearest 7UP® Pink Refresh Window is, follow @7upuk and visit www.7up.co.uk/products to learn more about the delicious new 7UP® Pink Lemonade.

For information, imagery or any questions please contact: Sophie@pangolinpr.com

Notes to Editors:

(1) The research was conducted by Censuswide with 2,000 nationally representative respondents between 30.06.2025 - 02.07.2025. Censuswide abide by and employ members of the Market Research Society which is based on the ESOMAR principles and are members of The British Polling Council.

(2) 7UP®Pink Lemonade offers a refreshing blend of classic lemon and lime, combined with the sweet and tangy flavour of raspberry, contains zero sugar and is low in calories. 7UP Pink Lemonade is available in a variety of convenient sizes to suit every refreshment need.

These costs are the recommended retail price:

  • 330ml Plain Can - £0.85
  • 330ml Price-Marked Can - £0.75
  • 500ml Plain Bottle - £2.15
  • 500ml Price-Marked Bottle - £1.30
  • Two-Litre Plain Bottle - £3.35
  • Eight-Can Multipack - £5.29
7UP Pink Lemonade Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2746292/7UP_Pink_Refresh_Window.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2746291/5450108/7UP_UK_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/7up-pink-lemonade-lifts-the-nations-spirit-with-a-splash-of-pink-302524543.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
