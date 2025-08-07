Atos International: Atos ranked as European Leader in four quadrants by ISG's Provider Lens Mainframes - Services and Solutions

News

Atos ranked as European Leader in four quadrants by ISG's Provider Lens Mainframes - Services and Solutions

This achievement highlights decades of expertise, innovation and operational excellence

Paris, France - August 7, 2025 - Atos today announces it has been named a Leader in ISG's Provider Lens Mainframes - Services and Solutions, Europe, for the fourth year in a row. In 2025, Atos further reinforced its position on the market, being named a Leader in four quadrants: Mainframe Optimization Services, Application Modernization Services, Mainframe as a Service (MFaaS) and Mainframe Operations.

ISG confirms Atos' comprehensive product and service offering, strong market presence and established competitive position, as well as innovative strength.

ISG elevated Atos' from a Product Challenger to a Leader in the Mainframe Optimization Services quadrant, assessing the services to modernize and optimize mainframe environments. ISG emphasizes Atos' European roots, the decades of mainframe experience, the delivery of scalable and flexible services, and the innovative AI modernization with an advanced mainframe optimization portfolio.

ISG's Application Modernization Services quadrant assesses advanced mainframe application modernization methodologies and tools for automation. ISG highlights Atos' risk-averse modernization approach, its migration and modernization framework enabling secure, phased transformations for complex mainframe environments, and the integration of GenAI into the modernization efforts.

In the Mainframe as a Service (MFaaS) quadrant, ISG assesses Atos' capabilities in offering shared mainframe services. Atos stands out with its risk-averse approach supporting hybrid environments and providing tailored migration strategies. Atos mainframe hubs deliver an all-inclusive mainframe infrastructure, combining decades of IBM expertise with cloud-aligned mainframe scalability, by partnering with Hyperscalers.

In the Mainframe Operations quadrant, ISG assesses service providers that offer operations services for mainframes on or off clients' premises, including performance optimization, backup, restore, system upgrades and security patches. ISG highlights Atos' delivery of comprehensive mainframe operations services with a focus on automation, cost efficiency and hybrid IT integration.

Oliver Nickels, Lead Author, ISG said: "Atos has expanded in Europe by combining a strong localized presence in European countries with dedicated services for risk-aware optimization, minimizing compliance risks and system disruptions."

Michael Kollar, EVP, Head of Cloud & Modern Infrastructure business line, Atos said: "We are extremely proud to be rated by ISG as a Leader in all four quadrants. Atos provides end-to-end services, from operations to managed and optimization services as well as full-scope application modernization to the cloud of their choice. The report is testament to our long-term expertise and 45 years of mainframe innovations. We support our clients and their end-to-end journey of transforming their existing mainframe, leveraging AI-enabled modernization and automation."

The Atos mainframe operations and services are delivered worldwide and are part of the Atos Cloud and Modern Infrastructureportfolio. To download a copy of the reports, please click here.

