TYLin Group Announces Strategic Leadership Appointment - Jenni Roseleip as Chief Marketing Officer

Boston, MA, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TYLin Group, a global leader in planning, advisory, and engineering services, and a leading infrastructure brand within Sidara, proudly announces the appointment of Jenni Roseleip as its new Chief Marketing Officer. Jenni assumes a pivotal leadership role within the organization's Global Executive Committee.

Jenni brings over two decades of distinguished leadership in marketing, communications, brand, business development, and sales within the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) industry. Most recently, she held an executive marketing and communications role at a leading global professional services firm, leading strategic initiatives that elevated brand visibility, strengthened client and employee engagement, and supported market growth.

In her new role, Jenni will be instrumental in executing the company's ambitious five-year strategic vision and driving priorities, including client account management and sustainable revenue growth. She will also be instrumental in the global brand positioning of TYLin and Sidara's other leading infrastructure companies, including Introba and Landrum & Brown.

"Jenni's proven track record in increasing brand awareness and value, driving strategic growth, and her deep expertise in the AEC industry will enhance our organization's ability to achieve our strategic ambitions," said Matthew Cummings, Chief Executive Officer of TYLin. "We are thrilled to welcome her leadership and vision as we continue to position ourselves as the partner of choice for transformative projects worldwide."

"I'm honored and excited to join TYLin Group at this dynamic point in its journey," said Jenni. "I look forward to collaborating with leaders and teams across the globe to further elevate our brand, enhance client experience and relationships, and drive growth aligned with the visionary goals and ambitions of our strategic plan."

About TYLin Group

TYLin Group brands, TYLin, Introba, and Landrum & Brown, are united by a shared vision to transform the world by planning and engineering dynamic-built environments that enhance human potential for good. Located across the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific, our people deliver solutions in Buildings, Transportation, and Water that improve how people live, move, and connect. From the planning and design of airports of the future to envisioning resilient cities and connecting communities to new opportunities, we endeavor to empower people to improve their lives and make a meaningful impact in their communities.

