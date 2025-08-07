Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 07.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Große CEO-Enthüllung: Analysten sehen +56% Potenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
07.08.2025 18:36 Uhr
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LabConnect Partners with Kits4Life to Reduce Kit Waste and Advance Sustainable Clinical Trials

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn., Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of our ongoing commitment to environmental stewardship and industry leadership in sustainable clinical research, LabConnect is proud to announce our partnership with Kits4Life, an initiative of the MedSurplus Alliance. This collaboration reflects our broader ESG strategy and strengthens LabConnect's role as the world's most agile and responsible central laboratory services provider. Through this partnership, LabConnect will work with sponsors and clinical sites to identify and manage eligible kits for donation, reducing landfill waste while contributing to global health equity.

LabConnect Logo

Clinical trials are essential to developing life-changing therapies, but they can also generate significant material waste-particularly unused and expired specimen collection kits. These kits often contain high-quality medical materials that, when responsibly redirected, can have a second life in communities with critical healthcare needs. "We are excited to partner with Kits4Life as a framework for recovering surplus clinical trial kits and ensuring they are ethically and safely donated to organizations," states Julia Tarasenko, Chief Commercial & Strategy Officer at LabConnect.

LabConnect's ESG strategy focuses on transforming clinical trials into a more sustainable and inclusive global enterprise. From carbon footprint reduction to ethical sourcing and community engagement, we are integrating environmental and social responsibility across the full lifecycle of clinical research. Our work with Kits4Life is one more way we are turning strategy into action-by diverting valuable materials from waste streams and redirecting them to improve lives.

"We believe that sustainability and scientific innovation are not mutually exclusive-they are mutually reinforcing. As the clinical research industry evolves, partnerships like this help chart a path forward where environmental responsibility and breakthrough therapies go hand in hand," adds Tarasenko.

About LabConnect

LabConnect is the leading provider of Central Laboratory Services, FSP and Scientific Consulting, and Data Integration and Transformation Services for analytically and logistically complex studies such as immuno-oncology, cell and gene therapies, and rare & orphan diseases.

LabConnect's unique combination of state-of-the-art technology, world-class laboratories, easy access to major and emerging markets, and extensive specialized testing expertise means that drug development companies can rely on one provider for all their central laboratory service needs.

Learn more at www.labconnect.com and follow on LinkedIn.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2611513/LabConnect_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/labconnect-partners-with-kits4life-to-reduce-kit-waste-and-advance-sustainable-clinical-trials-302524563.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.