Innovative EV Technologies dba E-Cite Motors: E-Cite Motors Narrows U.S. EV Assembly Plant Search to Four Business-Friendly States

While Industry Giants Face Location Headwinds, E-Cite (VAPR) Targets Michigan, Ohio, Florida, and Nevada for Strategic Expansion

BOTHELL, WASHINGTON / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2025 / E-Cite Motors Group (OTCID:VAPR) announced today that it has narrowed the final location candidates for its U.S. electric vehicle final assembly plant to four states: Michigan, Ohio, Florida, and Nevada. Following a detailed evaluation process, these states emerged as front-runners based on key business criteria including affordable real estate, availability of a skilled workforce, strong state and local incentives, tax advantages, and overall livability.

This decision marks a pivotal step in E-Cite's U.S. production strategy as the company prepares to scale manufacturing for its next-generation EV lineup.

Strategic Evaluation Criteria & Industry Context

Cost-Effective Real Estate and Operations: Each of the four finalist states offers favorable land, utility, and operating costs-critical factors in high-efficiency vehicle production. Nevada and Florida in particular offer exceptional savings in property, labor, and energy costs. Nevada has already proven to be fertile ground for EV manufacturing, serving as the site of Tesla's (TSLA) Gigafactory near Reno. Neighboring Arizona, home to Lucid Motors (LCID), also demonstrates the region's capacity for high-tech automotive production.

Skilled Workforce Availability: Michigan and Ohio maintain decades of automotive manufacturing expertise. Michigan is home to major production centers for Ford (F), General Motors (GM), and Rivian (RIVN). Ohio supports ongoing innovation from Honda and Lordstown Motors, providing E-Cite with access to a robust and highly skilled labor pool.

Incentives and Government Support: State and local officials across the finalist locations have extended strong business incentives, including tax credits, infrastructure enhancements, and workforce development support. These states consistently rank among the most competitive for manufacturing investment and industrial growth.

Favorable Tax Climate and Livability: Florida and Nevada both have no state income tax, making them particularly attractive for both operational costs and talent recruitment. All four states offer a lower cost of living compared to the national average, supporting long-term workforce stability and retention.

Eliminated States: California and Washington

E-Cite Motors confirmed that California and Washington were officially removed from consideration due to high operational costs, elevated taxation, burdensome regulations, restrictive labor laws, and a political climate perceived as hostile to business growth.

Although California is home to leading EV brands such as Tesla (TSLA) and several startups, its prohibitive regulatory and tax environment creates challenges for new entrants. Washington-E-Cite's current headquarters-presents similar issues, with rising costs and increasingly complex employment rules making it an unviable option for large-scale assembly operations.

"Our mission to build innovative EVs at scale demands an environment that enables-not restricts-progress," said Barry Henthorn, CEO of E-Cite Motors. "While we respect the innovation legacy of places like California and Washington, the cost and complexity of doing business there are incompatible with our agile, forward-looking model."

Gene Langmesser, COO, added: "The four states still under consideration align perfectly with our values of efficiency, performance, and long-term growth. We've been incredibly impressed by the support and infrastructure offered by these locations."

Final Site Selection Expected by End of Q3 2025

E-Cite Motors plans to finalize the site selection by the end of the third quarter of 2025. Construction of the new facility is expected to begin shortly thereafter, with production following rapidly. The selected location will serve as the company's primary U.S. assembly hub and support E-Cite's ambitious market entry and expansion goals.

About E-Cite Motors Group (OTCID:VAPR): E-Cite Motors Group is a next-generation electric vehicle manufacturer redefining the American automobile by producing premium EVs that combine timeless design with groundbreaking performance. Unlike traditional automakers, E-Cite employs a modular EV platform that allows for rapid development, high efficiency, and reduced environmental impact. E-Cite's vehicles are developed under a low-volume manufacturing model, enabling the company to bypass certain regulatory hurdles and accelerate delivery of innovative models to consumers. From modernized classic sports cars to record-breaking electric trucks, E-Cite is committed to "leading the EV evolution through innovation, agility, and intelligent design". The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington, and is majority owned by Innovative EV Technologies, Inc.

