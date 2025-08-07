Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 7, 2025) - Two Alberta innovators, PhantomOmics Inc. and Garden Loft Construction Ltd., have announced a groundbreaking exclusive partnership to deploy biometric health scanning devices in modular senior housing across Canada. This bold move positions the partnership at the forefront of technology-enabled senior care and will enable individuals who can no longer manage living in their own home to maintain their independence and avoid a move into a nursing home or lodge.

PhantomOmics Inc. is a Calgary-based health technology company specializing in non-invasive diagnostic hardware, predictive AI, and smart home integrations. Garden Loft builds architecturally rened housing options for seniors as backyard suites, small urban and rural villages, and small care homes.

The collaboration integrates next-generation non-invasive health diagnostics with age-in-place architecture, offering a powerful solution to the growing global challenge of caring for aging populations. This alliance lays the foundation for scalable, preventative, in-home care models that can reduce costs, increase safety, and provide peace of mind for families and caregivers.

Garden Loft will include Phantomomic's Valetudo 800 Series as part of its digital platform. The Valetudo 800 is a compact, bathroom-mounted, Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) device that delivers continuous, non-contact health monitoring. Features include: Bioelectrical impedance Multispectral and infrared thermal imaging, Smart balance and weight tracking via embedded force sensors, Environmental monitoring (air quality, CO2, gas, smoke, flood), and AI-based analytics via Home Assistant using the Matter protocol.

Like the rest of Garden Loft's safety and support infrastructure, Phantomomic's technology operates quietly in the background and alerts caregivers or clinicians in the event of anomalies, making it ideal for elderly residents who value independence but require subtle monitoring for safety.

"This partnership demonstrates what's possible when architecture and AI-driven diagnostics come together," said Carson Sander, Chief Executive Officer at PhantomOmics. "We're not just building devices - we're engineering environments that care."

The partnership arrives at a pivotal time: Canada's senior population is projected to double by 2045, and globally, the number of people aged 65+ is expected to exceed 1.5 billion by 2050. The pressure on health systems, combined with consumer demand for independence and aging-in-place solutions, makes this partnership exceptionally timely.

Garden Loft integration delivers a deployable, scalable, and elegant answer to these challenges. With the addition of Phantamomic's technology, Garden Loft becomes a self-contained wellness hub, capable of monitoring health trends, reducing hospital visits, and ensuring timely intervention - all without compromising comfort or privacy.

"By including the Valetudo 800 into our product line we are creating homes that protect and empower our residents to an even higher level than before," said John Brown, co-founder and principal at Garden Loft. "This is more than a device integration - it's a commitment to designing safety and peace of mind into every square foot."

About PhantomOmics Inc.

PhantomOmics Inc. is a Calgary-based health technology company specializing in non-invasive diagnostic hardware, predictive AI, and smart home integrations. Its flagship product, the Valetudo 800 Series, redenes biometric scanning in residential and clinical environments.

About Garden Loft Construction Ltd.

Garden Loft builds architecturally rened housing options for seniors as backyard suites, small urban and rural villages, and small care homes. Garden Loft enables those with differing abilities and increased needs to age with dignity and independence in communities they want to live in. The company is based in Calgary and serves clients across Canada.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/261678

SOURCE: PhantomOmics Inc.