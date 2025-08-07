Anzeige
07.08.2025
New to The Street Announces Exclusive "Meet The Companies" Conference

Reception: October 21 | Event: October 22 | NYC

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2025 / New to The Street, the nation's leading financial media platform, proudly announces its exclusive "Meet The Companies" investor conference, to be held October 21-22, 2025, in New York City.

The two-day event will open with a private cocktail reception the evening of October 21, followed by a full-day presentation and networking forum on October 22. Attendance is strictly limited to verified accredited investors to ensure a curated experience for presenting companies and financial professionals.

We are pleased to announce MUSQ - The Music ETF as a featured presenter, with CEO David Schulhof scheduled to speak on the growing intersection of music and capital markets. MUSQ offers investors diversified exposure to the global music industry through its proprietary exchange-traded fund.

Additional presenting companies and sponsors will be announced shortly.

About New to The Street

Now in its 17th year, New to The Street is a nationally syndicated TV brand with over 3.2 million YouTube subscribers and broadcasts reaching 240+ million homes weekly through sponsored programming on Bloomberg Television and Fox Business Network. As one of the longest-running business interview shows in the U.S., New to The Street combines national TV, earned media, digital distribution, and Times Square billboard amplification to deliver unmatched visibility and investor engagement for public and private companies.

For presenting opportunities or attendance inquiries:
Vince.Caruso@NewToTheStreet.com
www.NewToTheStreet.com

SOURCE: New To The Street



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/new-to-the-street-announces-exclusive-%22meet-the-companies%22-conference-1057888

