Token Communities Ltd.: First Online Forum of Tariff War was Successfully Held

BRADENTON, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2025 / The First APOZ Going-Abroad online forum was successfully Held

ASC Global Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Token Communities ( OTC ID / Stock Symbol:TKCM ) held its very first teleconference on August 6th, 2025.

According to Mr. David Champ, the President & CEO of the company, as the new tariff agreements has gone into effect on August 1st with most of the trading partners, a huge demand for Going-Abroad into the U.S to set up manufacturing has surged tremendously in order to avoid the heavy burden of tariff and maintain market shares. At the present moment, there are dozens of foreign companies from Mexico, Canada, Taiwan, China, Cambodia expressed strong interests in moving into APOZ ( Asia Pacific Opportunity Zone ) next year. These companies are in the business of A.I. Robots, UAVs, food & beverage, electric vehicles, solar panels, power storage, building materials, apparel & garment, and others. Many U.S. domestic companies are also expressing strong interests to relocate into APOZ to take advantage of its FTZ + QOZ dual status benefits. The topic of this forum was "Future Challenges of the U.S.-China Trade War", it was jointly held by the Carter Center, the Bush Foundation, American Software Capital ( APOZ ), and the Skytower Group. This event was held via Zoom, attracted key figures from think tanks, governmental agencies, academia, and business communities."

Key topics discussed included:

Friend-shoring of Supply Chains, Section 301 Tariffs & Export Controls, AI Chip Restrictions & Tech Decoupling, SB-17 Land Restriction Act, Decline in Bilateral Investment & Financing Challenges, CHIPS Act, IRA, and Reshoring Manufacturing,

Notable speakers included Dr. Yawei Liu (Director of China Program at the Carter Center), Academician Ke Liu (Expert in Clean Energy), Mr. Eric Fang ( CEO of Skytower Group), President David Champ (President of APOZ, American Software Capital ), Dr. Yueping Sun (Of Counsel at Yetter Coleman LLP), and Dr. Xiaohua Yang (Professor of International Business, University of San Francisco), among other highly influential thought leaders in U.S.-China affairs and global policy.

Dr. Yawei Liu emphasized that friend-shoring has become a key strategy for U.S. and Chinese enterprises to mitigate geopolitical risks.

Academician Ke Liu analyzed the evolution of Section 301 tariffs and their impacts on global supply chain restructuring.

President Eric Fang stressed that export controls have pushed Chinese firms to accelerate self-reliance in core technologies.

President David Champ provided an in-depth analysis of the SB-17 bill's direct implications for Chinese real estate investment in the U.S.

Dr. Xiaohua Yang explained how the CHIPS Act and the Inflation Reduction Act are fueling a return of manufacturing to the U.S.

Dr. Yueping Sun analyzed the decline in U.S.-China bilateral investment from a financial and investment perspective, highlighting the increasing barriers faced by Chinese enterprises in investing and securing cross-border financing in the United States.

Summary of Key Insights:

"In the face of intensifying decoupling and escalating regulatory barriers, businesses must strengthen compliance and optimize global strategy."

Ms. Tina Pei Wise, Partner at Asia Pacific Opportunity Zone. Former partner of the U.S. National Center for Sustainable Development. holds dual degrees in economics and management from Harvard University and is dedicated to advancing U.S.-China industrial collaboration and sustainable development.

Future Outlook

The forum provided a systematic overview of new developments and challenges in the context of the U.S.-China trade war and offered actionable strategies for businesses facing a shifting global landscape. Participants emphasized the need for continued constructive dialogue and the pursuit of win-win solutions between the two nations.

The event served as an important platform for candid discussion, in-depth analysis, and strategic engagement. Looking ahead, participants called for stronger cooperation, enhanced strategic resilience, and clearer policy frameworks to navigate the evolving U.S.-China business climate.

