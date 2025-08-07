Coqui: In Response to ICE's 'Alligator Alcatraz,' U.S. Businesses Mobilize Through the Coquí App

U.S. Small Businesses Unite to Support Immigrant Families Seeking Safety

MANHATTAN, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2025 / As immigration enforcement intensifies across the U.S., the creators of Coquí - a community-powered mobile app that alerts users to nearby ICE activity - are helping brick-and-mortar storefronts become part of the solution. Through Coquí Allies, dozens of businesses, from bodegas in Queens to cafés in Los Angeles, have joined in recent weeks to offer what many see as a vital lifeline of solidarity to immigrant communities.

Coqui Allies

*mock-up image; actuals may appear slightly different in app

Participating businesses are verified and pinned on the Coquí map at no cost. When tapped, each pin displays a profile tile with the business' name, address, phone number, and website, and a short description of what they do. These trusted allies form a growing web of visible, reliable points of contact in neighborhoods experiencing increased ICE activity. Coquí Allies now spans the states, with new partners joining daily.

"The idea came from the ground up," said Peter, founder of Coquí. "Businesses came to us asking how they could let their customers know: you are welcome here. Coquí gives them a way to do that safely and publicly."

Designed in partnership with Rapid Response Networks across the country, Coquí allows users to send and receive real-time alerts about nearby immigration enforcement activity - while protecting their anonymity at every step. "The app is safe, secure, encrypted, and anonymous. We collect no personal data - ever," said the founder.

As reports grow of aggressive detention tactics and inhumane conditions - including those from Florida's infamous "Alligator Alcatraz" detention center, Coquí Allies reflects a broader shift: communities organizing for protection and mutual aid, beyond the limits of traditional advocacy. Small businesses are heeding the call.

"I want my people to know I'm using the app - and if they need a safe space, I have their back," said one Coquí Ally in the Bronx.

About Coquí & Coquí Allies

Created by and for immigrant communities, Coquí is a secure mobile app that helps families stay safe, informed, and connected during moments of heightened risk. Coquí is grounded in First Amendment rights and community self-defense. Our initiative Coquí Allies is free and allows immigrant-supporting businesses to appear on the Coquí map as trusted, verified allies. To learn more, request an interview or join the movement, visit getcoqui.com.

SOURCE: Coqui

