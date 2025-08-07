US Vanadium LLC: US Vanadium Expands Product Offering to Include Vanadium Pentoxide Flake to Support the Titanium Alloy Industry

New Critical Mineral-Based Product Made Possible with Funding from the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency and Traxys North America

Company's Made-in-USA Vanadium Pentoxide Flake Will Support Domestic Manufacturing of Defense and Commercial Aviation and Space Vehicles

HOT SPRINGS, ARKANSAS / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2025 / US Vanadium LLC is pleased to announce that it has expanded its product offering to include high-purity vanadium pentoxide flake, critical to the making of aerospace-grade titanium alloys used extensively across the defense and commercial aerospace, space, and manufacturing sectors.

F-22



US Vanadium's ability to produce high-purity vanadium pentoxide flake was accomplished with the construction of a Flaking Plant at its Hot Springs, Arkansas vanadium processing facility, funded with cost-shared financial assistance from the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency (DLA)[1] and Traxys North America (Traxys). US Vanadium, DLA, and Traxys partnered in this effort given the growing need for high-purity vanadium by titanium alloy producers and the desire of the U.S. government to strengthen domestic supply chains vital to national defense systems.

The U.S. is overwhelmingly reliant upon foreign sources for the critical mineral vanadium. US Vanadium is able to produce some of the world's highest-purity vanadium products in Arkansas by processing post-industrial waste streams, enabling attractive circular economics to U.S. vanadium production.

US Vanadium's high-purity flake represents the only US-based source of vanadium flake with which to make titanium alloys.

"US Vanadium is proud to have launched production of high-purity vanadium pentoxide in flake form for the titanium alloy industry," said US Vanadium CEO Darryll Castle. "We anticipate ramping up to full-scale production as market demand dictates."

Added Mr. Castle: "We deeply appreciate the support of the Members of the House and Senate representing Arkansas, leaders on the House and Senate Armed Services Committees and DoD Appropriations Subcommittees, and the Defense Logistics Agency for partnering with us in this expansion of our product offering to include U.S. production of high-purity flaked vanadium pentoxide."

Aerospace-grade titanium alloys-especially Ti-6Al-4V (Grade 5)-are widely used in high-performance applications where strength-to-weight ratio, corrosion resistance, and high-temperature stability are critical. Technologies and platforms that utilize these alloys include commercial and military aircraft, satellites, jet engines, turbines, missiles and hypersonic vehicles. According to Boeing, greater than 15% of the weight of a Boeing 787 Dreamliner is comprised of titanium alloys. As noted by the U.S. General Accounting Office, titanium alloys comprise as much as 25% of an F-35 Lightning II jet fighter by weight and approximately 39% of the F-22 Raptor.

More information on U.S. Vanadium and the products it makes, can be seen on U.S. Vanadium's website: https://www.usvanadium.com.

About U.S. Vanadium LLC

US Vanadium is majority owned by Techmet Limited, a leading global critical minerals investment company. TechMet is partially owned by the U.S. Government through a series of investments by the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), the first of which was in 2020. US Vanadium produces some of the highest-purity vanadium pentoxide ("V2O5") and vanadium trioxide ("V2O3") in the world and a range of Specialty Chemicals including ultra-high-purity electrolyte for vanadium flow batteries from its flagship facility in Hot Springs, Arkansas USA. The company is comprised of global leaders and investors in specialty chemicals and strategic materials, including in the mining, processing, purification, and sales and distribution of vanadium specialty chemicals. For more information, please go here: https://www.usvanadium.com/.

About Traxys North America

Traxys is a physical commodity trader and merchant in the metals and natural resources sectors. Its logistics, marketing, distribution, supply chain management, and trading activities are conducted by over 450 employees in more than 20 offices worldwide, with annual revenues exceeding USD 10 billion. Headquartered in Luxembourg and with a US base in New York, Traxys is engaged in the global sourcing, marketing, and distribution of non-ferrous metals, ferro-alloys, minerals, industrial raw materials, and energy. Traxys is committed to responsible sourcing and the highest standards of ESG performance. For more information, visit http://www.traxys.com/.

[1]This project is sponsored by the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, PA and the Defense Logistics Agency, Ft. Belvoir, VA.

SOURCE: US Vanadium LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/chemicals/us-vanadium-expands-product-offering-to-include-vanadium-pentoxide-flake-to-support-the-t-1057867