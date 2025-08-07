Advanced Dealer Solutions Introduces Risk Management Solutions

Dealer Insurance Veteran Dave Ditgen to Head Up Risk Management Business for ADS

RICHFIELD, OHIO / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2025 / Advanced Dealer Solutions (ADS), a leading provider of F&I development and consulting services in the automotive, RV, and powersports industries, proudly announces the launch of its Insurance & Risk Management division. This strategic expansion will be led by Managing Partner Dave Ditgen, an accomplished insurance professional with over 20 years of experience dedicated to insuring dealerships across the country.

The new division brings together a seasoned team with over 40 years of combined experience serving dealers nationwide. With the insurance landscape growing more complex-and options for dealers continuing to shrink-ADS is stepping in to provide true advocacy and tailored solutions through an independent agent model.

"The insurance and risk management needs of today's dealers are more nuanced than ever, yet there are fewer advocates truly working on their behalf," said Ryan Nelson, President of Advanced Dealer Solutions. "We couldn't be more excited to bring our independent, dealer-focused approach to the insurance space, and we're proud to partner with Dave Ditgen to lead this important initiative."

Under Ditgen's leadership, the new division will offer comprehensive insurance solutions tailored specifically for franchised and independent dealers, backed by deep industry knowledge, personalized service, and long-term risk strategy.

Advanced Dealer Solutions is a premier F&I development agency specializing in the automotive, RV, and powersports industries. The company works to maximize the purchasing experience while increasing F&I profitability, service sales, and customer retention. ADS is committed to delivering dealer-first solutions with measurable results. Your Goals, Our Responsibility.

