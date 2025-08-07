Corcoran Reverie: Introducing Costera: A Rare Offering on 30A Begins Construction

This limited-release beachfront condominium development, supported by SmartBank and Corcoran Reverie, redefines intentional coastal living.

SEAGROVE BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2025 / First envisioned in 2020, Costera Residences, a luxury Gulf-front development on Scenic Highway 30A, is officially moving forward-propelled by a strategic financing partnership with SmartBank. A ceremonial groundbreaking will take place on Wednesday, September 10 at 9:00 AM, marking the beginning of a new era in refined coastal living along Florida's Emerald Coast.

Conceptual Rendering | Costera Residences

A first look at 30A's newest beachfront legacy.

SmartBank has partnered with the project team to bring Costera to life - a limited collection of beachfront residences located in one of the most coveted destinations in the country. The collaboration highlights a mutual dedication to architectural excellence, thoughtful growth, and lasting value on 30A.

"SmartBank is proud to be the financing partner for Costera, a luxury condo project on 30A. This premier residential development is located in one of the nation's most sought-after coastal markets," said Robert McDaniel, Area President at SmartBank. "This partnership reflects our commitment to supporting high-quality projects that enhance the communities we serve. As the preferred mortgage provider for future homeowners at Costera, SmartBank looks forward to helping buyers turn their vision of beachfront living into reality."

Corcoran Reverie has been named the exclusive brokerage for Costera Residences and will lead all sales and marketing efforts for the development.

"There's a quiet strength to Costera-something that speaks not just to the view, but to the way these homes are designed to live," said Hilary Farnum-Fasth, Founder of Corcoran Reverie. "With nearly three decades of experience in luxury development, I've learned that true quality always endures. In today's landscape, buyers are looking for more than luxury; they're looking for intention, for architectural integrity, and for spaces that stand the test of time. Costera offers all of that and more. This is a rare opportunity to own something truly exceptional on 30A, and I'm honored that Corcoran Reverie has been entrusted to lead it."

"We are very proud to present this exclusive beachfront 30A development project," said Jim Sumpter, Co-Owner and Developer of Costera. "The launch of this ultra-luxury project is the culmination of over four years of due diligence and the tremendous vision and work that entails. We believe Costera is a truly transformational project for the 30A corridor and represents an extraordinary team of dedicated, industry-leading designers, architects, engineers, and builders."

The project is being brought to life in partnership with Summit Design + Build, a nationally respected firm headquartered in Chicago with a track record of excellence in both residential and commercial projects. The design team includes WHLC Architecture, Jennifer Lyons Design, and KnauerNever Engineering, led by engineer Cliff Knauer.

Five luxury beachfront condominiums will mark Costera's debut, bringing elevated coastal living to life by Fall 2026. With a liquid escrow model and no presale requirements, early buyers can move forward with both peace of mind and exclusive access.

The September 10 groundbreaking ceremony will take place at the future site of Costera, located at 4228 E Co Hwy 30A in Seagrove Beach. Project partners, civic leaders, and members of the media are invited to join in celebrating this landmark moment in Gulf-front development.

About Corcoran Reverie

Corcoran Reverie is a premier real estate brokerage and an affiliate of Corcoran Group LLC - a leading residential real estate firm headquartered in New York City. Across its network of more than 150 offices & 4,900+ agents worldwide, the Corcoran brand has been a leader in residential real estate for nearly 50 years, serving key urban, suburban, and resort markets internationally, including the Bahamas, Cabo, Portugal, and Italy. Locally rooted and globally connected, Corcoran Reverie is proud to have been recognized as a 2024 RealTrends Top 500 brokerage. For more information, visit corcoranreverie.com.

