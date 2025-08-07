Anzeige
Donnerstag, 07.08.2025
07.08.2025 21:16 Uhr
Skineez Launches First-Ever Reversible Medical Grade Compression Sock-Made in the USA

Skineez®, a proudly woman-owned wellness apparel brand, has just launched a revolutionary new product: the EZ Comfort Reversible Medical Grade Compression Sock.

Clinically Proven, Skincare-Infused, and Changing Lives Nationwide

SUDBURY, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2025 / Skineez®, a proudly woman-owned wellness apparel brand, has just launched a revolutionary new product: the EZ Comfort Reversible Medical Grade Compression Sock. This industry-first innovation combines therapeutic compression with patented skincare technology-and it's made entirely in the USA. Even better? Each pair gives customers two colors for the price of one, delivering unmatched value without compromising on comfort or performance.

In a market strained by global tariffs and supply chain instability, Skineez is proudly leading the charge for domestic manufacturing, quality craftsmanship, and life-changing wellness solutions. Already leading the category in national pharmacies, wellness, and medical retail channels, Skineez is setting a new standard in comfort, skincare, and clinically proven performance.

"We created this product so we could continue to do well by doing good," said Michelle Moran, Founder of Skineez. "With EZ Comfort Reversibles, we've united innovation, skincare, and comfort in a way no other compression brand has-and we're doing it while supporting American jobs and delivering real health benefits."

Clinically Proven to Deliver Results
The EZ Comfort Reversible Compression socks are FDA-cleared and clinically proven to do more than just provide compression. In clinical testing:

  • 80% of users reported softer, smoother skin after just one hour of wear

  • 19% of users saw a measurable improvement in skin elasticity

Skineez has been tested and recommended by leading orthopedic surgeons and dermatologists for its ability to support circulation, reduce swelling, and improve overall skin health.

Infused with six skin-nourishing ingredients - including retinol, shea butter, and apricot kernel oil - Skineez socks hydrate and protect the skin while supporting circulation and healing. They are especially beneficial for individuals managing:

  • Lymphedema

  • Diabetes

  • Neuropathy

  • Poor circulation and swelling

  • Pain relief

What Makes EZ Comfort Revolutionary

  • First-of-its-Kind: The only reversible medical-grade compression sock on the market

  • Two Looks in One: Classic black reverses to Midnight Navy, Deep Gray, or Mocha Brown

  • Two-in-One Value: Two colors for the price of one - unmatched savings for consumers

  • Infused with Skincare: Patented microencapsulation technology hydrates and softens skin

  • Clinically Validated: Increases circulation, reduces swelling and pain

  • Made in the USA: Designed, developed, and manufactured domestically

  • Mission-Driven: Created by a woman-owned business to deliver value, comfort, and impact

  • Retail-Proven: Leading the compression category at point of sale

From patients to healthcare workers, athletes to everyday wearers, Skineez EZ Comfort Reversible Compression Socks offers the value of two socks in one, the health benefits of a medical device, and the luxury of skincare in every step.

A Booming Market with Expanding Needs
The global compression therapy market is projected to surpass $6.5 billion by 2030, driven by rising rates of diabetes, chronic venous disorders, and an aging population. In the U.S. alone, tens of millions of people rely on compression garments daily-from post-surgical recovery and lymphedema to long shifts on their feet and circulation support while traveling.

Yet traditional compression wear is often tight, itchy, and drying to the skin, making long-term use uncomfortable. Skineez solves this problem through our patented microencapsulation technology, which infuses each garment with six skin-nourishing ingredients. The result? A garment so soft and hydrating, it feels like a second skin-combining therapeutic support with skincare comfort in every wear. As demand grows, consumers are seeking smarter solutions-and Skineez delivers.

For media inquiries, samples, or to schedule an interview with Skineez Founder Michelle Moran, please contact:

Mina Tamburrini
Operations Manager, Skineez
Phone: 508-808-1282
Email: mina@myskineez.com | orders@myskineez.com
Website: www.myskineez.com

About Skineez®
Skineez is a certified woman-owned company on a mission to transform wellness wear. With patented, clinically proven skincare-infused compression technology, Skineez products are trusted by doctors and patients alike. Proudly made in the USA, Skineez is redefining the category with products that heal, hydrate, and help people feel better in their skin-one step at a time. Its mission is to provide high-end patented FDA-cleared products that are healthier and affordable for better healthcare outcomes.

The entire line of products is available at more than 18,000 medical and retail outlets including Walmart, CVS Health, Amazon, Costco, AAFES, Cardinal Health, and independent pharmacies.

SOURCE: Skineez



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/skineezr-launches-first-ever-reversible-medical-grade-compression-soc-1057957

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
