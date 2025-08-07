Vision Marine Technologies Inc: Vision Marine Marks 100th Axopar Sale by Nautical Ventures Yacht Broker Jordan Thomas Nurse

Milestone underscores retail execution and the continued U.S. market success of the Finnish-built Axopar brand

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2025 / Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) ("Vision Marine" or the "Company"), a leading vertically integrated marine group, today announced the 100th Axopar boat sold by Jordan Thomas Nurse, a Yacht Broker with Nautical Ventures, the Company's wholly owned retail network.

This milestone is part of a broader success story: 973 Axopar boats have been sold, with an additional 39 under contract, for a total of 1,012 units delivered or committed through Nautical Ventures since the brand's entry into the U.S. market. Nautical Ventures is the #1 Axopar dealer in the world by total units sold over the years. To honor this achievement, Nautical Ventures will formally recognize Jordan's accomplishment with a company award, celebrating both individual excellence and the dealership's broader retail execution strategy.

"Jordan represents the best of what Nautical Ventures brings to the American marine market: professionalism, consistency, and a genuine understanding of evolving consumer demand," said Roger Moore, Founder and Chief Revenue Officer of Nautical Ventures. "His success with Axopar reflects a rare combination of product expertise and client trust-and it's exactly the kind of execution we are scaling across our platform."

"Reaching this milestone has been incredibly meaningful to me," said Jordan Thomas Nurse, Yacht Broker at Nautical Ventures. "Selling my 100th Axopar represents years of dedication, deep product knowledge, and-most importantly-the trust placed in me by my clients. While Axopar's innovation and performance speak for themselves, it's the relationships I've built that make this journey so rewarding. I'm deeply thankful to my clients, colleagues, and the entire Nautical Ventures family for their continued support-as well as to my wife for her patience during the long hours and late calls. I also want to express my appreciation to our outstanding service team and to Diego Conti, whose mentorship has been instrumental in my career."

Designed and manufactured in Finland, Axopar boats are known for their striking Scandinavian aesthetic, modular configurations, and sporty performance. They have emerged as a dominant force in the adventure boat segment-taking market share from traditional center consoles and cruisers, particularly among consumers looking for lifestyle versatility and innovative design.

Nautical Ventures was one of the first U.S. dealerships to introduce Axopar, building the brand's presence in Florida-the largest recreational boating market in the country. Through high-impact retail execution, immersive demo events, and long-term client servicing, Nautical Ventures helped transform Axopar from an emerging European brand into a category leader in the U.S.

The milestone comes as Vision Marine continues to align its operations around a vertically integrated strategy, combining technology, retail, and service. By leveraging Nautical Ventures' sales force and customer base, the Company is building scalable access to consumers across both electric and internal combustion segments-positioning itself for sustainable, margin-enhancing growth.

About Vision Marine Technologies Inc.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) is a marine technology company offering premium boating experiences across electric and internal combustion engine segments. Through its high-voltage E-Motion electric powertrain systems and its retail operations under Nautical Ventures, Vision Marine has established a distribution model focused on scalability, service, and direct-to-consumer access. For more information, visit www.visionmarinetechnologies.com.

About Nautical Ventures

Nautical Ventures, a wholly owned subsidiary of Vision Marine Technologies, operates nine dealership locations across Florida-the largest recreational boating market in the U.S. In 2024, Nautical Ventures was awarded Boating Industry's #1 Winner Top 100 Dealer of the Year, recognizing it as the best marine dealership in North America for its performance, customer service, and market impact. The Company specializes in the sale of recreational boats, tenders, water toys, and electric propulsion products, and serves as the U.S. retail gateway for several leading European brands, including Axopar. For more information, visit www.nauticalventures.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements reflect current expectations regarding market trends, sales potential, and brand positioning. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties related to consumer behavior, supply chains, competitive dynamics, and economic conditions. Vision Marine undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements unless required by law.

