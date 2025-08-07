Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 07.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Große CEO-Enthüllung: Analysten sehen +56% Potenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
07.08.2025 22:14 Uhr
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

HireQuest Inc: HireQuest Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2025

GOOSE CREEK, SC / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2025 / HireQuest, Inc. (Nasdaq:HQI), a national franchisor of on-demand staffing and executive search services, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Rick Hermanns, HireQuest's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We continued to deliver solid results and profitability in the second quarter of 2025 despite the protracted softness in the staffing market which has persisted now for over two years. The recent Bureau of Labor Statistics jobs report reflects continued overall softness, with the manufacturing industry shedding 11,000 jobs in July. That said, we are focused on controlling what we can control by diligently executing our proven business model, controlling expenses, and pursuing M&A opportunities to further expand our geographic footprint and market reach. Our unique franchise model has delivered superior performance in our sector and positions us well to benefit from operating leverage when demand returns."

Second Quarter 2025 Review

Franchise royalties in the second quarter of 2025 were $7.3 million compared to $8.2 million in the prior-year period. Service revenue was $354,000 compared to $479,000 in the prior-year period.

Total revenue in the second quarter of 2025 was $7.6 million compared to $8.7 million in the prior year period, a decrease of 12.0%.

SG&A expenses in the second quarter of 2025 were $5.9 million compared to $5.3 million in the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 10.8%. The increase was primarily driven by $929,000 in transaction expenses realized in the quarter, partially offset by a decrease in net workers' compensation expense. Net workers' compensation expense for the quarter decreased to $127,000compared to $547,000 in the prior year period.

Depreciation and amortization in the second quarter of 2025 was approximately $734,000, compared to $697,000 in the second quarter of 2024.

Interest and other financing expense in the second quarter of 2025 was approximately $71,000 compared to $253,000 for the second quarter of 2024. Interest and other financing expense will fluctuate as the Company utilizes the line of credit for acquisitions or other short-term liquidity needs.

Net income in the second quarter of 2025 was $1.1 million or $0.08 per diluted share, compared to net income of $2.0 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, in the second quarter last year.

Adjusted net income for the quarter was $2.1 million, or $0.15 per diluted share compared to adjusted net income of $2.5 million, or $0.18 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2025 was $3.3 million compared to $4.0 million in the second quarter of 2024.

System-wide sales for the second quarter of 2025 decreased 13.9% to $125.9million compared to $146.1 million for the second quarter of 2024.

Year-To-Date 2025 Review

Franchise royalties for the six months ended June 30, 2025, were $14.2 million compared to $16.0 million for the same period in 2024. Service revenue was $866,000 compared to $1.1 million in the prior-year period.

Total revenue was $15.1 million compared to $17.1 million in the same year-ago period, a decrease of 11.6%.

SG&A expenses in the first six months of 2024 were $11.1 million compared to $10.9 million for the same period of 2024. As mentioned above, the increase was primarily driven by $929,000 in transaction expenses realized in the second quarter of 2025.Workers' compensation expense was approximately $155,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2025, a decrease of $964,000 when compared to a net expense of approximately $1.1 million for the same period in 2024.

Interest and other financing expense for the six months ended June 30, 2025, was approximately $214,000, compared to $495,000 in the prior year period.

Net income in the year-to-date period for 2025 was $2.4 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, compared to net income of $3.7 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, in the same year-ago period.

Adjusted net income for the six month period was $3.9 million, or $0.28 per diluted share compared to adjusted net income of $4.5 million, or $0.32 per diluted share in the first six months of 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA for the six months ended June 30, 2025, was $6.1 million compared to $7.4 million in the same prior-year period.

Systemwide sales for the first six months of 2025 decreased 12.8% to $244.3 million compared to $280.2 million in the same period of 2024.

Balance Sheet and Capital Structure

Cash was $2.7 million as of June 30, 2025, compared to $2.2 million as of December 31, 2024. Total assets were $94.3 million as of June 30, 2025, compared to $94.0 million as of December 31, 2024. Total liabilities were $28.3 million as of June 30, 2025, compared to $29.2 million as of December 31, 2024.

Working capital as of June 30, 2025, was $28.6 million compared to $25.1 million as of December 31, 2024.

As of June 30, 2025, assuming continued covenant compliance, availability under the line of credit was approximately $35.9 million based on eligible collateral, less letter of credit reserves, bank product reserves, and current advances.

On June 16, 2025, the Company paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of common stock to shareholders of record as of June 2, 2025. The Company intends to pay a $0.06 cash dividend on a quarterly basis, but the declaration of any dividend and the exact amount each quarter will be based on its business results and financial position and is subject to board of director discretion.

Conference Call

HireQuest will hold a conference call to discuss its financial results.

Date:

Thursday, August 7, 2025

Time:

4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Toll-free dial-in number:

877-545-0320

International dial-in number:

973-528-0002

Entry code:

335250

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at ttps://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2359/52769 and via the investor relations section of HireQuest's website at https://hirequest.com/.

A replay of the conference call will be available through Thursday, August 21, 2025.

Toll-free replay number:

877-481-4010

International replay number:

919-882-2331

Replay passcode:

52769

About HireQuest

HireQuest is a franchisor of staffing solutions with a presence across the U.S. and international markets. Through its primary divisions-HireQuest Direct, HireQuest Health, MRINetwork, Snelling, and TradeCorp - the company provides temporary, direct-hire, and contract staffing solutions across industries, including construction, light industrial, healthcare, finance, manufacturing, cybersecurity, and engineering. From on-demand staffing to executive search, HireQuest's divisions operate as one team for our customers -delivering workforce solutions that drive growth and change lives. For more information, visit www.hirequest.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes, and the company's officers and other representatives may sometimes make or provide certain estimates and other forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act, including, among others, statements with respect to future economic conditions, future revenue or sales and the growth thereof; operating results; anticipated benefits of acquisitions, or the status of integration of those entities; the declaration, or not, of future dividends; and other similar statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will," and similar references to future periods.

While the company believes these statements are accurate, forward-looking statements are not historical facts and are inherently uncertain. They are based only on the company's current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of its business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions. The company cannot assure you that these expectations will occur, and its actual results may be significantly different. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statements made by the company include the following: the level of demand and financial performance of the temporary staffing industry; the financial performance of the company's franchisees; changes in customer demand; economic uncertainty caused by macroeconomic trends including potential inflation or a recessionary environment; uncertainty in the supply chain or economy caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the war between Israel and Palestine, or other global conflict; the relative success or failure of acquisitions and new franchised offerings; our success in reducing workers' compensation expenses; the extent to which the company is successful in gaining new long-term relationships with customers or retaining existing ones, and the level of service failures that could lead customers to use competitors' services; significant investigative or legal proceedings including, without limitation, those brought about by the existing regulatory environment or changes in the regulations governing the temporary staffing industry and those arising from the action or inaction of the company's franchisees and temporary employees; strategic actions, including acquisitions and dispositions and the company's success in integrating acquired businesses including, without limitation, successful integration following any of our various acquisitions; success or failure in determining how to allocate capital; disruptions to the company's technology network including computer systems and software; natural events such as severe weather, fires, floods, and earthquakes, or man-made or other disruptions of the company's operating systems; and the factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section and elsewhere in the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and the quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed thereafter.

Any forward-looking statement made by the company or its management in this news release is based only on information currently available to the company and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The company and its management disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, based on the occurrence of future events, the receipt of new information, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures

This document contains supplemental financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP"). Management uses these non-U.S. GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. These measures should not be considered a substitute for U.S. GAAP basis measures nor should they be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Management believes the presentation of non-U.S. GAAP financial measures that exclude the impact of specified items provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the Company's financial condition and results. Non-U.S. GAAP measures are not formally defined under U.S. GAAP, and other entities may use calculation methods that differ from those used by us. As a complement to U.S. GAAP financial measures, our management believes these non-U.S. GAAP financial measures assist investors in comparing the financial condition and results of operations of financial institutions due to the industry prevalence of such non-U.S. GAAP measures. See the tables below for a reconciliation of these non-U.S. GAAP measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures.

Company Contact:
HireQuest, Inc.
David Hartley, Chief Financial Officer
(800) 835-6755
Email: cdhartley@hirequest.com

Investor Relations Contact:
IMS Investor Relations
John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau
(203) 972-9200
Email: hirequest@imsinvestorrelations.com

- Tables Follow -

HireQuest, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)

(in thousands, except par value data)

June 30, 2025

December 31, 2024

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash

$

2,675

$

2,219

Accounts receivable, net of allowance

42,785

42,348

Notes receivable

1,459

1,166

Prepaid expenses, deposits, and other assets

3,530

2,413

Prepaid workers' compensation

1,369

1,094

Total current assets

51,818

49,240

Property and equipment, net

4,105

4,149

Workers' compensation claim payment deposit

1,252

1,127

Franchise agreements, net

18,885

19,737

Other intangible assets, net

7,901

8,442

Goodwill

1,633

1,633

Deferred tax asset

1,784

2,073

Other assets

43

57

Notes receivable, net of current portion and allowance

6,003

6,664

Intangible assets held for sale - discontinued operations

891

891

Total assets

$

94,315

$

94,013

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities

Accounts payable

$

271

$

174

Line of credit

4,333

6,829

Term loans payable

-

88

Other current liabilities

1,977

2,018

Accrued payroll, benefits, and payroll taxes

3,092

2,557

Due to franchisees

8,253

7,579

Risk management incentive program liability

1,947

1,252

Workers' compensation claims liability

3,383

3,599

Total current liabilities

23,256

24,096

Workers' compensation claims liability, net of current portion

2,656

2,707

Franchisee deposits

2,381

2,406

Total liabilities

28,293

29,209

Stockholders' equity

Preferred stock - $0.001 par value, 1,000 shares authorized; none issued

-

-

Common stock - $0.001 par value, 30,000 shares authorized; 14,104 and 14,073 shares issued, respectively

14

14

Additional paid-in capital

36,765

36,286

Treasury stock, at cost - 49 shares

(146

)

(146

)

Retained earnings

29,389

28,650

Total stockholders' equity

66,022

64,804

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

94,315

$

94,013

HireQuest, Inc.
Consolidated Statement of Income
(unaudited)

Three months ended

Six months ended

(in thousands, except per share data)

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024

Franchise royalties

$

7,284

$

8,201

$

14,245

$

16,041

Service revenue

354

479

866

1,058

Total revenue

7,638

8,680

15,111

17,099

Selling, general and administrative expenses

5,861

5,288

11,117

10,907

Depreciation and amortization

734

697

1,469

1,395

Income from operations

1,043

2,695

2,525

4,797

Other miscellaneous income

28

39

159

76

Interest income

129

151

262

287

Interest and other financing expense

(71

)

(253

)

(214

)

(495

)

Net income before income taxes

1,129

2,632

2,732

4,665

Provision for income taxes

56

557

224

897

Net income from continuing operations

1,073

2,075

2,508

3,768

Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax

(13

)

(36

)

(85

)

(110

)

Net income

$

1,060

$

2,039

$

2,423

$

3,658

Basic earnings (loss) per share

Continuing operations

$

0.08

$

0.15

$

0.18

$

0.27

Discontinued operations

-

-

(0.01

)

(0.01

)

Total

$

0.08

$

0.15

$

0.17

$

0.26

Diluted earnings (loss) per share

Continuing operations

$

0.08

$

0.15

$

0.18

$

0.27

Discontinued operations

-

-

(0.01

)

(0.01

)

Total

$

0.08

$

0.15

$

0.17

$

0.26

Weighted average shares outstanding

Basic

13,938

13,818

13,932

13,809

Diluted

13,990

13,886

14,001

13,889

HireQuest, Inc.
Non-U.S. GAAP - Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA
(unaudited)

Three months ended

Six months ended

(in thousands)

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024

Net income

$

1,060

$

2,039

$

2,423

$

3,658

Interest expense

71

253

214

495

Provision for income taxes

56

557

224

897

Depreciation and amortization

734

697

1,469

1,395

EBITDA

1,921

3,546

4,330

6,445

WOTC related costs

165

106

315

192

Non-cash compensation

240

338

479

700

Acquisition related charges, net

929

-

846

11

Write down of notes receivable

-

50

103

50

Adjusted EBITDA

$

3,255

$

4,040

$

6,073

$

7,398

HireQuest, Inc.
Non-U.S. GAAP - Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income
(unaudited)



Three months ended

Six months ended

(in thousands)

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024

Net income

$

1,060

$

2,039

$

2,423

$

3,658

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

539

540

1,080

1,080

Acquisition related (gains) charges, net

929

-

846

11

Write down of note receivable

-

50

103

50

Tax effect of adjustments (1)

(382

)

(153

)

(528

)

(297

)

Adjusted net income

$

2,146

$

2,476

$

3,924

$

4,502

Adjusted net income per diluted share

$

0.15

$

0.18

$

0.28

$

0.32

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

13,990

13,886

14,001

13,889

(1) the tax effect includes the application of our estimated, combined statutory rate of 26% to all taxable/deductible adjustments.

SOURCE: HireQuest Inc



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/hirequest-reports-financial-results-for-second-quarter-2025-1057877

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.