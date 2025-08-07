SOBR Safe, Inc.: SOBRsafe Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2025 / SOBR Safe, Inc. (Nasdaq:SOBR) ("SOBRsafe" or the "Company"), the leader in next-generation alcohol monitoring and detection technology, is reporting financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Second Quarter 2025 Operational and Financial Highlights

Generated a 92.3% year-over-year and 20.3% quarter-over-quarter increase in total revenue.

Gross margin increased 380 basis points year-over-year to 57.5% in the second quarter of 2025.

Net loss improved to $2.0 million, compared to $2.1 million in the second quarter of 2024.

SOBRsure TM GEN 2 related hardware and software revenues attributed 76.5% of total revenue during the quarter and 80.4% year to date.

Shipped 178 SOBRsure TM GEN 2 devices in the second quarter, an increase of 35.9% compared to the first quarter of 2025.

Annual recurring revenue from software subscription sales increased 109.6% year-over-year, representing 55.2% of total revenue for the quarter.

Launched the next evolution of the Company's business-to-business e-commerce platform which features enhanced ordering and segmentation capabilities, improved tracking of key metrics, and a refined mobile application experience.

Completed supplementary independent third-party validation of SOBRsure GEN 2, confirming strong core sensing performance, rapid low-level alcohol detection, and environmental reliability, positioning SOBRsafe for accelerated market expansion and new commercial opportunities.

Expanded global intellectual patent portfolio in August with the issuance of a European Patent for the SOBRcheck TM device, positioning SOBRsafe to broaden its international reach.

Bolstered go-to-market strategy with the addition of two sales and marketing personnel.

Initiated sales efforts in the Family Law market to drive adoption in this core vertical.

"In the second quarter of 2025, we continued to build the foundation to accelerate future market adoption, delivering a 92% year-over-year and a 20% sequential increase in revenue," said SOBRsafe CEO David Gandini. "While still in the early stages of commercialization, we are seeing promising demand for our SOBRsure GEN 2 devices, which we shipped 178 of this quarter, representing a 36% increase compared to Q1 2025.

"A major milestone this quarter was the additional independent third-party validation of SOBRsure GEN 2, which confirmed strong core sensing performance, rapid low-level detection, and environmental reliability of our technology. This validation reinforces the credibility of our solution with institutional buyers and provides a clear roadmap for future product enhancement, including advancements in adaptive calibration and cross-contamination mitigation. In parallel, we made important strides in go-to-market execution. We expanded our sales and marketing team, initiated targeted outreach in the Family Law market, and launched the next evolution of our business-to-business e-commerce platform. This upgraded platform features enhanced customer segmentation, streamlined online ordering, integrated sales tracking, and improved billing capabilities, all designed to make purchasing and managing SOBRsureTM solutions more intuitive, efficient, and scalable for our enterprise customers.

"We also laid critical groundwork for international expansion with the issuance of a European Patent for SOBRcheck and early-stage testing preparations in India and Italy. These efforts signal the growing relevance of our technology on a global scale. As we enter the second half of 2025, we believe SOBRsafe is well positioned to convert product validation and brand visibility into broader adoption and long-term value creation in a critical and underserved market."

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Revenue in the second quarter of 2025 increased 92.3% to $104.2 thousand compared to $54.2 thousand for the same period in 2024 and increased 20.3% compared to the first quarter of 2025. The sequential and year-over-year increases were driven by sales growth for the Company's SOBRsureTM device and SOBRsureTM software subscriptions.

Gross profit in the second quarter of 2025 increased significantly to $59.9 thousand compared to $13.0 thousand for the same period in 2024. Gross margin was 57.5% in the second quarter of 2025, compared to an adjusted gross margin of 58.4% in the second quarter of 2024. The prior year period included a one-time write-off of $23.4 thousand related to inventory adjustments. The year-over-year margin improvement was largely due to increased SOBRsureTM device and software subscription sales.

Operating expenses in the second quarter of 2025 were $2.1 million compared to $1.9 million for the same period in 2024. The increase was primarily attributable to planned increases in head count and professional services spend.

Net loss in the second quarter of 2025 improved to $(2.0) million, or $(1.32) per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $(2.1) million before deemed dividends and warrant transaction costs of $0.3 million, or $(97.53) per diluted share, for the same period in 2024. The improvement reflects increased gross profit, partially offset by higher operating expenses. Note, the earnings per diluted share in prior year period has been adjusted for the 1-for-110 and 1-for-10 reverse split of the Company's common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Markets effected October 2, 2024 and April 4, 2025, respectively.

Cash and cash equivalents were $8.5 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $8.4 million at December 31, 2024.

About SOBRsafe

Through next-generation alcohol detection technology, we enable trust and empower recovery ... with a human touch. SOBRsafe's advanced transdermal (touch-based) technology detects and reports in real-time the presence of alcohol as emitted through a user's skin - no breath, blood, or urine samples are required. With a powerful backend data platform, SOBRsafe provides passive, dignified screening and monitoring solutions for the behavioral health, family law and consumer markets, and for licensing and integration. To learn more, visit www.sobrsafe.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Our prospects here at SOBRsafe are subject to uncertainties and risks. This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934 and the Company intends that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbor provided by the foregoing Sections. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations or forecasts of future events, can be affected by inaccurate assumptions, and are subject to various business risks and known and unknown uncertainties, a number of which are beyond the control of management. Therefore, actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation. The Company cannot predict or determine after the fact what factors would cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements or other statements. The reader should consider statements that include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "projects", "should", or other expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends, to be uncertain and forward-looking. We caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional information respecting factors that could materially affect the Company and its operations are contained in the Company's filings with the SEC which can be found on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Company Contact:

IR@sobrsafe.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Scott Liolios or Taylor Stadeli

Gateway Group

949-574-3860

SOBR@gateway-grp.com

SOBR SAFE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

June 30, December 31, 2025 2024 ASSETS (Unaudited) Current assets Cash $ 8,466,322 $ 8,384,042 Accounts receivable, net 46,984 24,460 Inventory 189,763 224,875 Prepaid expenses 92,410 192,637 Other current assets 4,142 46,060 Total current assets 8,799,621 8,872,074 Intellectual technology, net 1,895,233 2,087,965 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 134,439 183,737 Other assets 27,427 27,427 Total Assets $ 10,856,720 $ 11,171,203 LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 501,150 $ 422,557 Accrued expenses 2,005,041 498,128 Accrued interest payable 109,752 105,501 Deferred revenue 13,680 - Operating lease liabilities, current portion 118,619 111,303 Notes payable - related parties, net 11,810 11,810 Notes payable - non-related parties, net 26,683 127,590 Total current liabilities 2,786,735 1,276,889 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 30,883 91,993 Total Liabilities 2,817,618 1,368,882 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' Equity Common stock, $0.00001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 1,516,238 and 936,926 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 15 94 Treasury stock, at cost; 17 and 16 shares as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively (38,015 ) (38,015 ) Additional paid-in capital 110,384,477 108,222,324 Accumulated deficit (102,253,679 ) (98,328,395 ) Total SOBR Safe, Inc. stockholders' equity 8,092,798 9,856,008 Noncontrolling interest (53,696 ) (53,687 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 8,039,102 9,802,321 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 10,856,720 $ 11,171,203

SOBR SAFE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

For The Three Months Ended June 30, For The Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues $ 104,228 $ 54,191 $ 190,845 $ 102,181 Cost of goods and services 44,344 41,156 79,997 65,937 Gross profit 59,884 13,035 110,848 36,244 Operating expenses: General and administrative 1,815,028 1,395,933 3,638,497 2,811,495 Stock-based compensation expense 115,252 185,910 254,930 400,308 Research and development 198,675 308,427 239,599 410,461 Total operating expenses 2,128,955 1,890,270 4,133,026 3,622,264 Loss from operations (2,069,071 ) (1,877,235 ) (4,022,178 ) (3,586,020 ) Other income (expense): Other income, net 75,713 13,157 153,430 34,412 Notes payable - conversion expense - - - (585,875 ) Interest expense (2,127 ) (213,296 ) (5,792 ) (445,812 ) Total other income (expense), net 73,586 (200,139 ) 147,638 (997,275 ) Loss before provision for income taxes (1,995,485 ) (2,077,374 ) (3,874,540 ) (4,583,295 ) Provision for income taxes - - - - Net loss (1,995,485 ) (2,077,374 ) (3,874,540 ) (4,583,295 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 5 4 9 9 Net loss attributable to SOBR Safe, Inc. $ (1,995,480 ) $ (2,077,370 ) $ (3,874,531 ) $ (4,583,286 ) Deemed dividends related to Convertible Debt Warrants down round provision - - (1,833 ) (23,270 ) Deemed dividends related to 2024 PIPE Warrants down round provision - (4,336 ) (1,547 ) (46,875 ) Deemed dividends related to Original Warrants and New Warrants down round provision - - - (1,455,805 ) Deemed Dividends related to 2024 PIPE Warrants round down provision - - (47,373 ) - Warrant Inducement transactional costs - (341,297 ) - (341,297 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (1,995,480 ) $ (2,423,003 ) $ (3,925,284 ) $ (6,450,533 ) Basic and diluted loss per common share $ (1.32 ) $ (113.76 ) $ (2.77 ) $ (333.84 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 1,516,202 21,300 1,418,915 19,322

SOBR SAFE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For The Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Operating Activities: Net loss $ (3,874,540 ) $ (4,583,295 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Amortization of intangible assets 192,732 192,732 Amortization of debt discounts - 237,250 Non-cash lease expense 49,298 44,284 Non-cash interest expense - 336,510 Non-cash conversion expense - 585,875 Bad debt expense - 202 Stock-based compensation expense 254,930 400,307 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (22,524 ) (9,708 ) Inventory 35,112 60,844 Prepaid expenses 115,082 81,051 Other assets 41,918 (6,002 ) Accounts payable 63,738 (5,912 ) Accrued expenses (133,086 ) (208,213 ) Accrued interest payable 4,251 (128,214 ) Deferred revenue 13,680 - Operating lease liabilities (53,794 ) (46,872 ) Net cash used in operating activities (3,313,203 ) (3,049,161 ) Financing Activities: Repayments of notes payable - non-related parties (100,907 ) - Proceeds from exercise of stock warrants 3,680,411 2,786,174 Payment of transactional costs for exercise of warrants (184,021 ) (360,756 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 3,395,483 2,425,418 Net Change In Cash 82,280 (623,743 ) Cash At The Beginning Of The Period 8,384,042 2,790,147 Cash At The End Of The Period $ 8,466,322 $ 2,166,404 Schedule Of Non-Cash Investing And Financing Activities: True-up payment accrual related to 2024 PIPE Warrants $ (1,640,000 ) $ - Deemed dividends related to Convertible Debt Warrants down round provision $ (1,833 ) $ 23,270 Deemed dividends related to 2022 PIPE Warrants down round provision $ (1,547 ) $ 46,875 Deemed dividends related to Original Warrants and New Warrants down round provision $ - $ 1,455,805 Deemed dividends related to 2024 PIPE warrants round down provision $ (47,373 ) $ - Non-related party debt converted to capital $ - $ 2,879,279 Warrant inducement transactional costs $ - $ 341,297 Financing of prepaid insurance premiums $ - $ 37,649 Supplemental Disclosure: Cash paid for interest $ 1,541 $ 266 Cash paid for income taxes $ - $ -

SOURCE: SOBR Safe, Inc.

