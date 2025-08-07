CHATTANOOGA, TN / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2025 / Bible in the Schools proudly delivered a significant community contribution of $2,750,833 to Hamilton County Schools on July 31, 2025 at the school district's central office.

Bible in the Schools Presents $2.8M Community Gift to Hamilton County Schools

Bible in the Schools is a longstanding Chattanooga organization committed to advancing Bible education for students in Hamilton County schools. The gift contribution marked the 103rd year of the organization's dedication to providing interested public school students with access to Bible education.

The Bible program, made possible through the collaboration between Bible in the Schools and Hamilton County Schools, emphasizes critical thinking skills and encourages students to explore the literary, historical, and cultural aspects of the Bible. All Bible courses align with the Tennessee State Academic Standards for Bible.

This generous donation will reimburse the entire cost of the countywide Bible education program in Hamilton County. Bible classes were offered in 33 public schools last academic year at no cost to taxpayers.

Mr. Rob Huffaker, Chairman of the Board of Bible in the Schools, along with Mrs. Cathy Scott, President of Bible in the Schools, had the honor of presenting this substantial gift on behalf of the organization and all its donors. The gift was received by Hamilton County Schools Superintendent, Dr. Justin Robertson, and senior leadership.

Mrs. Scott, who has led the organization for a decade, said, "It is with deep honor that we present this special community gift for Bible education in our public schools. The gift represents the generosity of thousands of invested donors and community partners who want to see the Bible continue to be offered as a literary option in Hamilton County's public schools. Designed for academic rigor, elective Bible classes invite students to be active participants in the learning process. These courses enhance literacy, stimulate higher levels of cognition, and promote virtues that contribute to principled living and responsible citizenship. Thank you to all who have donated to this worthy program."

Expressing gratitude to the school district's oldest community partner, Dr. Robertson stated, "We are grateful for the investment our community is making in students through Bible in the Schools. Bible in the Schools provides important funding to enhance our curriculum by providing students with optional Bible courses that foster unique educational experiences, encourage academic growth, and deepen cultural understanding. This generous contribution allows us to further invest in our work to ensure students are culturally aware and community involved as a part of our portrait of a graduate."

The Hamilton County-based program leads the nation with the largest number of school students in any one school district electively studying the Bible in the classroom. Dedicated community generosity has doubled the program in the last ten years, with 92% of all public school students in grades 6-12 now having access to Bible education. In the 2024-2025 academic year, 5,089 students electively completed an academic Bible course.

The $2.8 million gift signifies another year of the community's commitment to the program, ensuring that future generations of public school students will have the opportunity to engage with the Bible in an academic and intellectually stimulating environment. With the fall addition of a new Bible program at Chattanooga School for the Arts and Sciences' Middle School, 35 public middle and high schools in Hamilton County will offer Bible courses in the 2025-2026 academic year.

Established in 1922, the Public School Bible Study Committee (doing business as Bible in the Schools) is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting biblical literacy among public school students. Bible classes follow guidelines established by a 1980 federal court ruling, which affirmed that the teaching of for-credit elective Bible classes in Hamilton County's public middle and high schools is constitutionally permissible. To learn more about Bible in the Schools, or to donate to this program, please visit bibleintheschools.com.

Pictured L-R: Dr. Blake Freeman, HCS Chief Academic Officer; Dr. Justin Robertson, HCS Superintendent; Mrs. Cathy Scott, Bible in the Schools' President; Mr. Rob Huffaker, Bible in the Schools' Board Chairman; Dr. Sonia Stewart, HCS Deputy Superintendent; Dr. Jamie Parris, Director of Professional Learning and Extended Core

