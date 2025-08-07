Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
07.08.2025 23:14 Uhr
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Attorney Brian White Personal Injury Lawyers Voted Best Personal Injury Law Firm in Houston by the Houston Chronicle

HOUSTON, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2025 / We're proud to announce that Attorney Brian White Personal Injury Lawyers was voted the winner in The Houston Chronicle's list of best personal injury law firms in Houston. The firm earned the top spot in the publication's 2025 "Best of the Best Personal Injury Litigation" category.

Brian White, personal injury lawyer in Houston

This distinction highlights founding attorney Brian White's reputation as a top trial lawyer and the firm's relentless pursuit of justice for injury victims. It also reflects what clients and colleagues have long known: Brian White is one of the most trusted and accomplished personal injury attorneys in Texas.

Known for his strategic approach and unwavering commitment to his clients, White has recovered tens of millions of dollars for accident victims. He has built a reputation as a powerful advocate at the negotiating table and in the courtroom.

"It's an honor to be voted by Houstonians as the best in our field," White said. "We fight for real people every day - people whose lives have been upended by serious accidents. This award is a reflection of our commitment to standing up for them, no matter how tough the fight."

The Houston Chronicle's "Best of the Best" selection process considered client satisfaction, peer reviews, reputation within the legal community, and standing with the Texas Bar. Attorney Brian White and his firm stood out for their consistently high ratings, strong ethical track record, and outstanding case results.

White's accolades include membership in the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum, listings in Super Lawyers and The National Trial Lawyers Top 100, and Board Certification in Personal Injury Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization - a distinction only held by around 3% of attorneys in the state.

About Attorney Brian White Personal Injury Lawyers

Attorney Brian White Personal Injury Lawyers has been a trusted name in the Houston legal community for years. With more than four decades of combined experience, the firm has secured significant settlements and verdicts for clients and earned a reputation for fearless advocacy, strategic litigation, and client-focused service.

They handle a wide range of complex personal injury cases, including those involving car accidents, 18-wheeler accidents, industrial accidents, and catastrophic injuries. For more information, contact their Houston office directly.

Media Contact:

  • Company Name: Attorney Brian White Personal Injury Lawyers

  • Address: 3120 Southwest Fwy Suite 350

  • City: Houston

  • State: Texas

  • Zip: 77098

  • Country: United States

  • Phone: (713) 500-5000

  • Website: https://attorneybrianwhite.com/

Contact Information

Brian White
Founder
info@attorneybrianwhite.com
(713) 500-5000

.

SOURCE: Attorney Brian White Personal Injury Lawyers



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/attorney-brian-white-personal-injury-lawyers-voted-best-personal-1057982

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.