Donnerstag, 07.08.2025
ACCESS Newswire
07.08.2025 23:14 Uhr
From Strength to Strength: Cascale's Path Forward

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2025 / Cascale

In the latest blog, Cascale Board Chair, Tamar Hoek, celebrates the organization's strong foundation and reflects on the strength, clarity, and momentum Cascale has built collectively. As the search for a new CEO begins, she highlights Cascale's commitment to excelling amid uncertainty. Tamar commends former CEO Colin Browne for his leadership, and welcomes Interim CEO Harsh Saini re-affirming Cascale's dedication to moving forward with a clear strategy and strong direction.

Read the full blog, titled: From Strength to Strength: Cascale's Path Forward

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Cascale on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Cascale
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cascale
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Cascale



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/from-strength-to-strength-cascales-path-forward-1058012

