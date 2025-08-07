NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2025 / Cascale



In the latest blog, Cascale Board Chair, Tamar Hoek, celebrates the organization's strong foundation and reflects on the strength, clarity, and momentum Cascale has built collectively. As the search for a new CEO begins, she highlights Cascale's commitment to excelling amid uncertainty. Tamar commends former CEO Colin Browne for his leadership, and welcomes Interim CEO Harsh Saini re-affirming Cascale's dedication to moving forward with a clear strategy and strong direction.

Read the full blog, titled: From Strength to Strength: Cascale's Path Forward

