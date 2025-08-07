LA Galaxy Team Up With Herbalife and A Place Called Home To Provide 1,500 Backpacks for South LA Students

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2025 / AEG

Galaxy players join volunteers to help underserved families prepare for the new school year

More than 1,500 students in South Los Angeles are heading into the school year equipped for success, thanks to a collaborative back-to-school event hosted by AEG's LA Galaxy, Herbalife and local nonprofit A Place Called Home (APCH).

The annual event brought together LA Galaxy players and Herbalife volunteers - including midfielders Riqui Puig and Edwin Cerrillo, forward Tucker Lepley, and goalkeeper John McCarthy - to hand out backpacks filled with essential school supplies such as backpacks, pencils, crayons, rulers, notebooks, calculators and books. The effort is part of a continued commitment to support education and wellness for underserved youth across the region.

"We are honored to stand alongside Herbalife and APCH in supporting the children and families of South Los Angeles," said Gabriel Osollo, Director of Community Relations and Foundation at LA Galaxy. "This event highlights the power of community collaboration in creating opportunities and promoting wellness for all."

This marks the fifth consecutive year that Herbalife and the LA Galaxy have partnered with APCH to support local students through the back-to-school initiative, underscoring a shared mission to uplift and empower the next generation.

The backpack giveaway was made possible by the Joint Community Partnership Fund - a longstanding initiative between the LA Galaxy and Herbalife that supports underserved communities through education, nutrition, wellness, and sports programs. In addition to school supply drives, the fund backs youth soccer field development, garden-based nutrition education, and the LA Galaxy Special Olympics Unified Team.

To learn more about the LA Galaxy Foundation, please click here.



LA Galaxy midfielder Edwin Cerrillo helped hand out school supplies to students.

