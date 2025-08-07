New Holland Introduces the Renewed FR 650: Greater Efficiency, Lower Consumption and More Operator Comfort

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2025 / CNH



CNH brand New Holland was present at the 137th edition of Argentina's Expo Rural with the revamped FR 650 harvester. This product is developed to deliver the highest productivity, quality and operational efficiency on the market.

The new FR 650 offers users the possibility of incorporating the NutriSense system, which allows precise information on forage quality to be obtained. In addition, it has the MetaLoc metal detection system that improves safety during work and the IntelliFill III system that increases the accuracy and efficiency in filling the trailer, allowing the operator to focus exclusively on the harvesting task. Its new engine delivers better performance with lower fuel consumption, together with a Power Cruise system and new ECO engine management mode, which allow greater operational efficiency, delivering the highest available capacity at all times.

Another highlight of the new FR 650 is the renewed, more spacious and soundproofed cab, which includes a new 12.1" IntelliView IV monitor and updated commands. It offers a superior on-board experience, thanks to equipment that allows the operator to work in a comfortable space during long working days.

