Mondelez International: Mondelez 2024 Snacking Made Right Report: Energy

Driving down our energy emissions through electrification and transitioning to renewable energy as well as our efforts towards more energy efficient processes is part of reaching our long-term goal of net-zero carbon further expanding the sustainability of our operations.

HIGHLIGHTS

Approximately 54% of the electricity used in our manufacturing sites was renewable, compared to 45% in 2023 (31)

Approximately (37)% CO2e emissions reductions across our manufacturing operations (vs. 2018) (2)

STRATEGIC APPROACH

Our three key strategic areas:

Improving energy efficiency within our internal operations

Focusing on our operations, we are working to make our manufacturing plants more efficient by continuing to invest in advanced energy-management systems and energy efficient technologies. Solutions already in place are energy efficiency improvements to biscuit ovens and steam boilers, including heat recovery. We also invest in higher-efficiency equipment. Transition to renewable electricity and electrification

We are electrifying our operations and aiming for all the electricity we're using across our manufacturing sites by 2030 to be renewable by transitioning from fossil fuels to renewable electricity and electrification. We have been working towards shifting away from fossil fuels as the primary source of the power we use and transferring to biofuels and renewable electricity. Electrification combined with our transition to renewable-sourced electricity are drivers of our decarbonization strategy. Increasing the use of renewable electricity

We're working closely with governments and suppliers to promote renewable energy wherever we operate by either buying Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) or generating at our facilities with onsite solar panels. This approach is working. About 54% of the electricity we used in 2024 came from various renewable sources, increasing from the approximately 45% achieved in 2023.(31)

ACTION PLANS AND PROGRESS

In our transition to electrification, our Viana bakery plant in Spain achieved in September 2024 an exciting and historic milestone where for the first-time ever, our beloved Oreo cookies were baked in a fully electric oven. The oven's innovative features bring significant benefits, including lower energy consumption, minimal energy loss due to exhaust gases, and no combustion gases - resulting in lower emission baking. This remarkable achievement marks another important step toward our sustainability goals.

Installing heat pumps to provide hot water is part of our tactical approach towards our decarbonization goal. During 2024 we continued expanding this technology in our operations. Our Skarbimierz plant in Poland and Bludenz plant in Austria replaced boilers with heat pumps for hot water supply, the latter achieved an approximately 60% reduction in the annual gas consumption of the site.

Our commitment to increasing the use of renewable electricity is progressing as in 2024 we reached approximately 54% of renewable electricity usage globally.(31) Also, during 2024, new renewable electricity purchasing agreements were signed in Poland and Mexico, the latter takes Latin America to approximately 89% of renewable electricity consumption

During 2024 eight sites globally installed solar panels to supply electricity to our sites, helping these facilities to reduce and offset CO2 emissions. With this addition Mondele¯z International has a total of 34 sites with solar energy generation which is approximately 100% renewable source.

GOALS AND METRICS

We attained our goal of CO2e emissions reductions across our manufacturing operations by 2025 (vs. 2018).

2024 PROGRESS 2024 2023 2018 Total energy consumed (GJ) (31) 18,528,000 18,464,000 18,902,000 Total renewable energy (%) (31) 54 % 45 % - Manufacturing CO2e emissions from energy (CO2e market- based metric tonnes) (2) 913,000 982,000 1,458,000 CO2e emissions reductions across our manufacturing operations (vs. 2018) (%) (2) (37)% (33)% -

View the full 2024 Snacking Made Right Report.

(2) Please see the Carbon Accounting Manual for conversion factors applied. Reported information includes all divestitures to date and the following acquisitions (which were not included in previous years): Chipita, Clif bar, Give & Go, Gourmet Foods, Ricolino and Tate's Bake Shop except for Evirth (subject to future data integration). We have recalculated our base year 2018 (where applicable) and most recent years (2023 and 2024). Reported information is verified by an independent third-party and available in our ESG Reporting & Disclosure Reporting Archive.

(31) Reported information includes all divestitures to date and the following acquisitions (which were not included in previous years): Chipita, Clif bar, Give & Go, Gourmet Foods, Ricolino and Tate's Bake Shop except for Evirth (subject to future data integration). We have recalculated our base year 2018 (where applicable) and most recent years (2023 and 2024) for year-over-year comparison. Reported information is verified by an independent third-party and available in our ESG Reporting & Disclosure Reporting Archive.

