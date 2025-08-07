Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 7, 2025) - Vertiqal Studios Corp. (TSX: VRTS) (FSE: 9PY0) (the "Company" or "Vertiqal") - Vertiqal, North America's largest owner of gaming and lifestyle social media channels, is pleased to announce the acquisition of certain assets of Revmo Inc. ("Revmo"), a leading startup with Software as a Service ("SaaS") focused on acquiring, organizing, merging, and beneficiating datasets for Social Media Marketing, Ecommerce, and Direct Sales. The acquisition is set to amplify Vertiqal's growth in social commerce and position Vertiqal to expand the number of assets it can operate, evolve the workflows of content selection and curation, and drastically improve social inventory management. Founded by Goldman Sachs 13-year veteran, Freddie de Sibert, Mr. de Sibert will join Vertiqal as Chief Data Officer effective immediately. Prior to founding Revmo, Mr. de Sibert was a Vice President at Goldman Sachs, where he held a number of roles in New York and London, finally leading the Investment Banking Strategists team in EMEA. He earned a Bachelors degree in Computer Science from the George Washington University in 2008.

Vertiqal Studios Acquires Data Platform and Industry-Leading Software

Vertiqal and Revmo have entered into an asset purchase agreement (the "APA") dated August 7th, 2025, pursuant to which Vertiqal has acquired Revmo's core intellectual property. The software, algorithms, and data purchased bolster Vertiqal's budding technology efforts and creates a platform to bolster new client acquisition, improve customer retention, and amplify the 140+ social media channels across Snapchat, Instagram, and TikTok. While Vertiqal has been steadily acquisitive in the Social Channel space; this acquisition further cements Vertiqal status as one of the most technologically capable strategy, creative, and distribution entities in the digital media landscape, with the overlay of Revmo's data platform.

Under the APA, Vertiqal acquired ownership of Revmo's intellectual property and settled certain debt owing to Revmo having an aggregate value of approximately US$1,140,916 (CDN$1,561,615) in exchange for the issuance of 62,464,656 common shares in the capital of the Company at a deemed price of C$0.025 per common share. All securities issued in connection with the APA are subject to a two year plus one day hold period from the date of issuance and resale rules of applicable securities legislation. The APA remains subject to final approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Instrumentation for Every Platform

Revmo's Data Capabilities bring real-time and historical data analysis for Vertiqal's channels across Snap, TikTok, Instagram, as well as emerging presences on Twitch and YouTube. In doing so, Vertiqal gains not only unparalleled insights into audience demographics, but also the predictive power to "see around the corner" and make recommendations to clients and brands based on Vertiqal's deep understanding of the gaming and gaming-adjacent spaces, but also based on quantitative analysis and deep machine learning models to better segment, measure and optimize engagement and reach.

The consolidated data platform covers data acquisition, management, display and prediction, giving Vertiqal full-lifecycle visibility on engagement across 170+ channels, 3+ platforms, in every country Vertiqal's message is seen and interacted with by millions of viewers, users, creators and brands daily.

Data Engine as a Workhorse

Vertiqal seeks to scale their digital agency model, transforming a leading Gaming agency into a revolutionary, data-driven engagement platform. To achieve this while preserving and enhancing the quality of output, Revmo's data platform enables Vertiqal to ask and answer ambitious questions of their data and put the insights to work directly and immediately for clients. Vertiqal also gains the capability to integrate reference datasets and synthetic datasets to engage with a "digital twin" of their audiences.

Furthermore, the operational capabilities of Revmo's data platform will significantly improve the capabilities and leverage of the Vertiqal team, increasing the addressable revenue reachable by Vertiqal in both the Branded and Programmatic offerings.

A Key Milestone for Vertiqal Studios

This acquisition represents the next, important milestone in the Vertiqal growth trajectory, bringing both expanded revenue seeking capabilities as well as operating margin improvements to take the next step in scaling Vertiqal, and representing a transformative step in the Vertiqal model. The acquisition also accelerates and enables Vertiqal AI adoption, using best in class technology to classify media, predict trends and aggregate observations.

"This acquisition transforms us into a best-in-class media intelligence powerhouse," said Jon Dwyer, Chairman & CEO of Vertiqal. "By combining data-driven insights with our publishing and agency capabilities, we're uniquely positioned to help brands and agency partners succeed on the social media, streaming, and ecommerce. Data allows us to not only understand what's driving culture-but shape it. With unparalleled visibility into video performance, we can now help brands authentically connect and transact with Gen Z and young millennials where it matters most-across social and streaming."

"Vertiqal operates in a space where a deep understanding of data yields an outsized competitive advantage. Having worked alongside the team with ever increasing proximity and integration over the last year, the moment is right to team up and address this transformative moment together," says Freddie de Sibert, Revmo's CEO and the Vertiqal's incoming Chief Data Officer.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold within the United States (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from such registration requirements.

About Vertiqal Studios

Vertiqal, owners of one of North America's largest gaming and lifestyle networks on social media, is a digital strategy, creative, and distribution holding company. The Company specializes in the creation and distribution of viral videos for brands and advertisers to create always-on digital strategies that live authentically in Gen Z and Millennial culture. Vertiqal partners with leading brands to develop strategic solutions, creative ideation, and content production, while also providing distribution and amplification through its owned & operated channels - all delivered with boutique, white-glove service. Its expertise lies in managing over 130 channels across TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat, while producing over 100+ pieces of content a day for a growing audience of 52 million-plus followers. By having such robust ownership of culture and communities on social, Vertiqal provides innovative advertising solutions for brands such as RBC, Samsung, White Castle, Coca-Cola, ESPN, Chili's, and more. For more information and to join our email subscriber list for direct press releases and newsletters, visit https://vertiqalstudios.com/.

About Revmo

Revmo Inc. is a US-based Software as a Service platform, offering data integration, lead generation, and entity matching software. The founding team spent 16+ years at Goldman Sachs, founded Revmo in 2020, and built the operation into an international presence in both the US and the UK. Revmo will consolidate operations following the APA, with the co-founder and CEO, Freddie de Sibert, to join Vertiqal as Chief Data Officer following the acquisition.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/261749

SOURCE: Vertiqal Studios