BioStar Renewables: BioStar To Attend TEPA Illinois: What To Expect From This Year's Energy Market Discussion

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2025 / BioStar Renewables

Energy leaders tackle key topics shaping the future of clean energy-from policy shifts to market design and grid resilience.

BioStar Renewables is proud to announce that David Smart, one of our seasoned energy professionals, will attend the 2025 TEPA Illinois Conference, taking place August 5-6 in Chicago, IL. As an engaged voice in the evolution of clean energy and policy-driven market change, David returns to the event alongside industry peers to explore solutions at the intersection of innovation, regulation, and market opportunity.

Hosted by the TheEnergy Professionals Association (TEPA) and sponsored by Nordic Energy and Constellation, this two-day event draws top-tier retail energy leaders, brokers, and regulatory experts from across the country. The agenda promises timely and impactful conversations focused on the future of energy in Illinois and beyond.

Key Topics on This Year's Agenda Include:

From Build Back Better to the Big Beautiful Bill

Exploring how evolving federal energy policy is shaping new market dynamics and unlocking value for brokers and developers.

Competitive Markets & Grid Reliability

A critical look at what's next for Illinois energy policy and how market design can support long-term resilience.

Wholesale Risk & Customer Cost Volatility

Expert perspectives on how upstream pricing pressures are influencing contract structures and customer outcomes.

From Meter to Market

A forward-looking session on the technologies and regulatory shifts that are rewiring how energy is delivered and managed at the retail level.

Why It Matters

The energy industry is at a pivotal moment. With federal policy like the Big Beautiful Bill (BBB) opening and closing doors for U.S.-made solar and storage, and market-level conversations turning toward resilience and transparency, conferences like TEPA are critical hubs for advancing ideas into action.

David's attendance reflects BioStar's continued commitment to staying ahead of policy, aligning with sustainability-minded partners, and contributing to a smarter, cleaner energy future.

Connect with Us at TEPA

If you're attending, we'd love to connect. Reach out to us on LinkedIn or stop by during networking sessions-we're always open to exploring how BioStar can support your energy goals.

About BioStar Renewables

BioStar is a full-service renewable energy developer helping businesses and communities transition to clean, cost-effective energy systems. With decades of experience and a focus on long-term value, we specialize in solar, storage, and integrated energy solutions across the U.S.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from BioStar Renewables on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: BioStar Renewables

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/biostar-renewables

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: BioStar Renewables

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/utilities/biostar-to-attend-tepa-illinois-what-to-expect-from-this-year%e2%80%99s-energy-market-discussion-1058074