ACCESS Newswire
08.08.2025 00:02 Uhr
Antea Group: Don't Just Clean It-Leverage It: The Business Case for Extinguishing Remediation Liability

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2025 / Antea Group

Live Broadcast: August 19, 2025

Live date: Tuesday, August 19th at 12pm CT

Register here!

Organizations have been managing legacy remediation liability around the world since the 1960s and have experienced a multitude of challenges to reduce or remove these financial liabilities from their organizations. The stories range from "these sites just never go away" to "why is there so much variability in the future cost estimate?" along with everyone's favorite, "why does the estimated cost to close these sites keep going up with no end in sight?"

We face hard questions from business leadership, so it is important to:

  • Use appropriate tools including regulatory, technical, stakeholder engagement, and business prowess

  • Present solutions in a way that business leaders understand

  • Present the business case and a liability exit strategy with clear endpoints

Understanding complex technical issues, managing "technically righteous" consultants, keeping regulators happy, and engaging with your operations and finance team can be a struggle. Most people live in a world of constant change orders, complex stakeholder engagement, and regulatory remediation programs that seem to go on forever. These liabilities are a burden to the balance sheet and finding the pathway to manage them to zero is a business-driven goal for your organizational stakeholders. That business driver can be used as a vehicle to close sites and quickly extinguish those legacy remediation liabilities.

Rest assured; you found the help you've been looking for. This webinar will teach you how to present strategies to your leadership in business terms that will help reduce or extinguish your legacy liability and keep you out of hot water with regulators, your finance group, and the C-suite.

Please join us on Tuesday, August 19th at 12pm CT. If you can't attend live, registrants will receive on-demand access shortly after the event.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Antea Group on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Antea Group
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/antea-group
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Antea Group



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/don%e2%80%99t-just-clean-it-leverage-it-the-business-case-for-extinguish-1058078

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
