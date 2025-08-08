Anzeige
Truist Foundation Releases Multiyear Report on Strategic Philanthropy Impact

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2025 / Truist Foundation released its multiyear impact report, Scaling for Impact, offering data-backed evidence that bold, strategic philanthropy can enhance the economic viability of communities across the Southeast.

Launched in 2020, Truist Foundation's grantmaking strategy focuses on two giving pillars- strengthening small businesses and building career pathways, to help fulfill Truist Financial Corporation's purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities. The report details how this focus, combined with an ecosystem approach, has created measurable impact-and a scalable model other funders can learn from.

"At a time when many nonprofits are seeing reduced giving, we've stayed the course-partnering deeply with nonprofits, learning from our grant partners and doubling down on what works," said Lynette Bell, president of Truist Foundation. "Economic mobility is not just an aspiration; it's a measurable outcome when we invest in people, in organizations, and in ecosystems. This report reflects Truist Foundation's commitment to leading with purpose and delivering on our promise to drive impact."

The report highlights the Foundation's work to foster a more inclusive and transparent grantmaking process, emphasizing measurement, capacity building and ecosystem support. These efforts helped unlock quality jobs, elevate small business ecosystems and drive upward economic mobility across underfunded and under-resourced regions.

Since 2021, Truist Foundation's strategic funding has helped:

  • create or retain 26,800 jobs,

  • provide nearly 26,000 workers with support services,

  • support more than 18,000 small businesses, and

  • place nearly 16,000 workers into jobs.

Keith Thornton, chief impact officer at Truist, stated, "Our Foundation's strategy is fundamentally based on achieving impact. We maintain that philanthropy should be both meaningful and bold. This report represents our insights and serves as a call to action for those dedicated to enhancing economic opportunities for everyone."

To learn more about this comprehensive philanthropy model and powerful grant partner case studies, download the full report at Truist.com/Foundation.

About Truist Foundation
Truist Foundation is committed to Truist Financial Corporation's (NYSE: TFC) purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities. The Foundation, an endowed private foundation established in 2020 whose operating budget is independent of Truist Financial Corporation, makes strategic investments in a wide variety of nonprofit organizations centered around two focus areas: building career pathways to economic mobility and strengthening small businesses to ensure all communities have an opportunity to thrive. Embodying these focus areas are the Foundation's leading initiatives - the Inspire Awards and Where It Starts. Learn more at Truist.com/Foundation.

Media Contact: Kristen Fraser, media@truist.com



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Truist on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Truist
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/truist
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Truist



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/truist-foundation-releases-multiyear-report-on-strategic-philanthrop-1058087

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
