Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT)

What: Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo 2025

When: November 10-13, 2025

Where:International Barcelona Convention Center

Details: Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo 2025 is the world's most important gathering of CIOs and IT executives.

Over four days, more than 6,500 CIOs and IT executives will gather in Barcelona to explore the technologies, insights, and trends shaping the future of IT and business, helping organizations accelerate their technology strategies to adapt and thrive amid disruptions.

The agenda will provide exclusive insights and expert guidance on the current and future state of technology, best practices to define, adapt and validate IT strategies and real-world examples to help CIOs and IT executives achieve their business and organizational goals.

Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo Theme: Agents of Change: Leading Through Intelligence

In today's volatile world, CIOs and tech leaders face crucial choices. Now is the time to harness AI for successful digital transformation. As the lead change agent, leaders need:

Adaptive leadership to navigate complex challenges

Smart tech decisions on AI-ready data, cybersecurity, cloud sovereignty and cost optimization

Innovation and resilience to foster a change-ready culture

Actionable insights for prioritized strategies

A future-ready workforce for tomorrow

TheGartner Opening Keynote: Bridging the Value Divide, will focus on the growing value divide in organizations' AI efforts: 60% of CIOs see little return, while 40% see some but want more. To bridge this gap, Gartner analysts will discuss how organizations must rethink their workforce, operations, and even functional and organizational identities.

The agenda will featurethree additional Guest Keynotes, including Bear Grylls, TV Host; Author; Adventurer and Dr. Michelle Dickinson, Co-founder, Nanotechnologist, Materials Engineer.

The Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo Signature Series covers the most-anticipated insights and findings to prepare attendees for the year ahead, including:

Top Strategic Technology Trends for 2026

CIO and Technology Executive Agenda for 2026

Top Strategic Predictions for 2026 and Beyond

CEO Agenda 2026

Emerging Technology Vision 2026

IT Xpo

IT Xpo is the solution showcase teeming with leading technology and solution providers aimed at driving business imperatives. It will highlight the next steps in technology through live demonstrations, meetings with exhibitors, and fast-paced presentations on key technology directions.

For complete conference and registration details, please visit Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo 2025.

Follow news and updates from the conferences on X and LinkedIn using GartnerSYM.

Media Registration: Full-time journalists from editorial publications are eligible for a press pass. Please contact Laurence Goasduff for details and registration requests: laurence.goasduff@gartner.com.

Social Media: Join the discussion on social media using GartnerSYM.

About Gartner for Information Technology Executives

Gartner for Information Technology Executives provides actionable, objective insights to CIOs and IT leaders to help them drive their organizations through digital transformation and lead business growth. Additional information is available at www.gartner.com/en/information-technology.

Follow news and updates from Gartner for IT Executives on X and LinkedIn using GartnerIT. Visit the IT Newsroom for more information and insights.

About Gartner

Gartner (NYSE: IT) delivers actionable, objective business and technology insights that drive smarter decisions and stronger performance on an organization's mission-critical priorities. To learn more visit gartner.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250807987337/en/

Contacts:

Laurence Goasduff

Gartner

Laurence.goasduff@gartner.com