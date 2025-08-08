Regions Bank: Play It Forward: A Musical Mission

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2025 / Regions Bank

More music, full hearts, and the biggest donation yet-Guitarists for Good hits a high note.

By Nestor Mato

Healing happens one note at a time.

That is why Guitarists for Good, a nonprofit that provides free instruments to homeless shelters and nonprofits serving people experiencing housing insecurity, continues to share the love of music.

"We're not just giving away guitars-we're giving people a lifeline, a creative outlet, a moment of peace, and a reminder that they matter," said Sandy Green, president and CEO for Guitarists for Good. "Every donated instrument carries a message: you are not forgotten."

Last year, Regions Bank shared her story. Green launched the nonprofit after experiencing firsthand how picking up a guitar helped her through a period of grief. What began with the hope of placing "one guitar in one shelter" has grown into a nationwide effort.

Guitarists for Good recently played it forward with their biggest gig yet at the New Orleans Mission.

"This was a record-breaking delivery of 39 instruments-guitars, ukuleles, and even a keyboard- in collaboration with The Guitar Center Foundation and Regions Bank," said Green. "The support goes beyond funding. When Regions associates volunteer as local liaisons for our Guitar Delivery Team, shelters don't just receive instruments-they receive a visit from a caring, neighbor who isn't just dropping off guitars, but striking a chord of hope."

The bank's collaboration with Green first began when she met Terry Hoey, Raleigh market executive for Regions. They got to know each other during a pickin' circle, where musicians get together to play. Now, Regions associates in Louisiana have also joined the band.

"It's inspiring to see this mission grow and reach people here in New Orleans," said Graham Ralston, New Orleans Market Executive for Regions Bank. "There are big hearts in the Big Easy, and this is a great example of people working in harmony to help provide joy."

With this donation, Guitarists for Good has now reached 35 states and given over 750 instruments.

"It was heartening to see this donation enrich the lives of the recipients," said Nicole Cosse Dupre, New Orleans mortgage production manager for Regions Bank. She took part in the latest delivery mission. "The experience was equally impactful on me. Hearing the testimonies of how some residents turned into staff members highlighted the importance of community outreach."

Beyond providing music, the instruments offer a sense of dignity, identity, and normalcy.

"We are grateful to Regions Bank and Guitarists for Good for donating instruments, a gift that brings healing and hope to the lives of those we serve," said Deonne Beard, New Orleans Mission Development Coordinator. "These are people overcoming homelessness, addiction, abuse, and more. Investing in the power of music sends a powerful message to our residents: you are seen; you are valued."

Play it Again: Another GfG Donation by Kim Borges Two Regions leaders in Little Rock also recently shared the joy of music thanks to Guitarists for Good. This time, instruments were donated to Immerse Arkansas, a nonprofit providing programs, services and support to youth aging out of foster care. Commercial Banking Leader and Little Rock Market Executive Rodney Abston and Mortgage Regional Production Manager Keith Smith delivered six guitars, a keyboard, a Cajon drum and ukeleles. "Sandy is a true blessing," said Jamie Middleton, community engagement manager with Immerse Arkansas. "We're so grateful to her for gifting us the instruments and to Rodney and Keith for experiencing the heart of Immerse. We're already looking forward to our first jam session!" And Abston and Smith are looking forward to Regions becoming more involved following their visit. "Immerse Arkansas is providing counseling, direction and, in some instances, a home for youth who have no other support system," said Smith. "We enjoyed learning more about the much-needed work they do. You never know whose life will be forever impacted by being exposed to music because of Guitarists for Good's generous gift."



Left image: Sandy Green, president and CEO for Guitarists for Good. Right image: Regions leaders Keith Smith (left) and Rodney Abston delivered instruments to the team at Immerse Arkansas, a Little Rock nonprofit supporting youth aging out of foster care.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Regions Bank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Regions Bank

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/regions-bank

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Regions Bank

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/play-it-forward-a-musical-mission-1058113