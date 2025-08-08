New 3BL Report Reveals Sustainability Silence Is Eroding Consumer Trust

In a politically charged climate, staying silent on sustainability may be the riskiest move of all.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2025 / As political and legal scrutiny mounts in the U.S., many companies are scaling back public communication around their sustainability efforts. But according to new research from 3BL, the real risk isn't saying too much, it's saying nothing at all.

Our report, "Say Less, Risk More: Sustainability Silence is Undermining Trust," draws on media analysis and original polling to expose a growing crisis of confidence in corporate sustainability claims. The findings signal a clear warning: greenhushing may feel safe, but it's undermining public trust and putting market share on the line.

This new analysis paints a complicated picture. While public dialogue around sustainability is declining, consumer expectations have not. Americans across the political spectrum say they want businesses to maintain their efforts, regardless of changing political winds. Silence (even if motivated by legal caution or perceived risk) increasingly reads as inaction to the public.

A Few Key Findings From the Report:

A Decline in Corporate Voice: Media mentions of top U.S. companies tied to sustainability topics dropped nearly 10% in the first four months of 2025 compared to the same period last year.

Consumers Still Expect Business to Lead: Even in a shifting political landscape, most Americans expect the role of business in sustainability to grow or remain the same.

Trust Is Slipping: Nearly a quarter (23%) of consumers now say they "rarely" or "almost never" trust what companies say about their sustainability goals, up from just 15% in December 2023.

A Wake-Up Call for Communicators

The findings suggest that companies that pause their communications risk eroding hard-earned trust, alienating values-driven consumers, and falling behind competitors that continue to show up. What matters most isn't perfection, it's progress, transparency, and consistency.

The full report, including sector-specific insights and communications recommendations, is now available.

